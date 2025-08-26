Cadillac boss Dan Towriss has addressed rumors linking Christian Horner to the American team and stated that there is no interest in changing the F1 team's leadership. The former Red Bull boss is now a free agent, and there have been suggestions that he would be looking to make his way back to the sport.

Ad

Christian Horner, in his own right, is already an F1 elite. Having spent more than two decades at Red Bull and bringing the team up from the ground, and achieving 14 titles with it has meant that the Brit is a known quantity and someone who is highly regarded by a lot of people in the paddock.

When it became official that all ties between Christian Horner and Red Bull had ended, rumors were rampant that the Brit would be looking to return to the F1 paddock in some capacity. That capacity, in all probability, would be as not only the team boss but also a team shareholder as well, a role akin to what Toto Wolff has with Mercedes.

Ad

Trending

With both Alpine and Cadillac seemingly being the teams where there is an element of uncertainty with their near future and leadership, Christian Horner's name was attached to both of the squads. Dan Towriss has, however, gone ahead and quashed all these suggestions.

As quoted by The Race, during the press conference where the announcement was made about the team's driver lineup featuring Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, he said,

“There have been no talks with Christian Horner, no plans to do that. So I’d like to officially shut down that rumour. Our support, belief, backing is 100% in Graeme Lowden.”

Ad

Cadillac opens up on why Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas were signed

Cadillac's current team principal, Graeme Lowdon, has been instrumental in helping the team take its first steps in setting up the squad since its entry became official. One of the key steps is always going to be signing the first driver lineup, and in the press release, Lowdon explained why a Sergio Perez-Valtteri Bottas lineup was the one the team went with. He said,

Ad

“Signing two very experienced racers like Bottas and Checo is a bold signal of intent. They’ve seen it all and they know what it takes to succeed in Formula 1. But more importantly, they understand what it means to help build a team."

He added,

"Their leadership, feedback, race-hardened instincts and of course their speed will be invaluable as we bring this team to life. A big thank you to the team at Mercedes for their co-operation and understanding.”

With the lineup decided for Cadillac for 2026 and the team in no way looking to replace their team, it would be interesting to see what door opens for Christian Horner, if any. The Brit is a bona fide success story in F1, but if there are no takers, then you can't do much in that case.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More