  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Cadillac F1 sponsor reacts to Valtteri Bottas' bizarre IG post with an American flag

Cadillac F1 sponsor reacts to Valtteri Bottas' bizarre IG post with an American flag

By Yash Kotak
Modified Aug 26, 2025 12:05 GMT
Valtteri Bottas drops cryptic post ahead of imminent Cadillac F1 announcement | Image via Getty
Valtteri Bottas drops cryptic post ahead of imminent Cadillac F1 announcement | Image via Getty

Valtteri Bottas shared a seemingly cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday, around half an hour before Cadillac announced him and Sergio Perez as its driver line-up for 2026. He sent F1 fans into a frenzy, and soon, the team's official apparel partner and lifestyle sponsor, Tommy Hilfiger, reacted to it, confirming the imminent announcement.

Ad

A day after ESPN revealed that Cadillac will make an official announcement about its driver line-up later this week, Bottas shared an intriguing photo of himself on Instagram. In it, the Finn is surfing in the ocean, all suited up but barefoot, and carrying a big American flag in his left hand and an energy drink in his right. He also marked the location on the IG post as the United States of America.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The official IG account of Tommy Hilfiger commented under the post, writing:

"This is going to be fun."
A snapshot of Tommy Hilfiger&#039;s comment under Valtteri Bottas&#039; Instagram post (@valtteribottas)
A snapshot of Tommy Hilfiger's comment under Valtteri Bottas' Instagram post (@valtteribottas)

It was the brand and the team's way of announcing the partnership before officially announcing it. The following post by Cadillac had a high production value, with Keanu Reeves voicing over the video and making a cameo at the end when Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas remove their helmets to reveal themselves.

Ad

When the team initially got the green light from F1's governing body, the FIA, about a 2026 entry, director Mario Andretti announced that they would prioritize signing a young American driver alongside an experienced F1 driver. However, as time went on, and their top prospect, Andretti Global's IndyCar driver Colton Herta's super license woes continued, priorities changed.

Former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez rose to become a top prospect, and so did Valtteri Bottas. Both drivers had lost their seats after the 2024 season. In 2025, Bottas will continue to serve as a Mercedes F1 driver.

Ad

Valtteri Bottas hopes to have a "big influence" on Cadillac F1's road to success

Sergio Perez with Valtteri Bottas at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Previews - Source: Getty
Sergio Perez with Valtteri Bottas at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Previews - Source: Getty

Valtteri Bottas hopes to be a crucial part of Cadillac's grind to F1 championships. Though the Graeme Lowdon-led team has experienced F1 personnel and leaders, it will have to build everything from scratch upon its entry to the pinnacle of motorsport, and that too in a new era of regulations, which will be implemented in 2026.

Ad

Earlier this year, Bottas spoke about Cadillac's situation and how he could be a great asset to the team.

"[It’s] something new to F1, an American team with maybe a different view to the sport," he told F1’s Beyond The Grid podcast. "If I would be there as a driver, it would be actually very interesting because you can start from scratch. The team starts from zero. You could actually make a big influence on certain things, which direction to go, and that would be very motivating and rewarding when the success comes."
Ad

The Mercedes reserve driver saw the 2026 regulations reset as a positive for Cadillac, highlighting how it levels the playing field to an extent.

"I think the rule change is always a good point to jump in because you just never know, if you suddenly get it right, you might actually be doing really well from the get-go," he added.

Both Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez have multi-year deals with Cadillac, shutting the door to any driver lineup-related volatility.

About the author
Yash Kotak

Yash Kotak

Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.

Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.

Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.

When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Kotak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications