Cadillac F1 Team under Graeme Lowdon chases $70,000,000 per year title partner ahead of 2026 launch: Reports

The Cadillac F1 team is reportedly eyeing a $55 - $70 million title sponsor deal for their debut in Formula 1 next season. The team has already announced sponsorship with some iconic brands, but the title sponsor slate remains empty.

General Motors is set to debut next year, marking its entry as the 11th team on the grid. They have been working in this direction for quite a while now, and recently announced Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as their drivers for the 2026 season.

The team, however, is yet to announce a title sponsor. While this sponsorship can go as low as $20 million per year from the brands, Sports Business Journal reports that the Graeme Lowdon-led team is chasing a deal with a brand that would pay them around $55 to $70 million per year for the upcoming seasons. Excel Sports Management, Wasserman, and Right Formula are some of the names that have come up as potential sponsors; however, there is no confirmation.

Cadillac F1 had recently announced Tommy Hilfiger and Jim Beam as its sponsors, but as mentioned, there is currently no title sponsor, which gives a brand the most exposure and the team the most capital.

Sergio Perez returns to karting to prepare for Cadillac F1 role

Both Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez have been out of racing this season. The latter's contract with Red Bull Racing was terminated prior to the start of the 2025 F1 season, seemingly because of his performance last year.

As he prepares to return to racing with Cadillac F1 next season, he has returned to go-karting. Team principal Graeme Lowdon earlier revealed that he is preparing to return to racing with karting and will also be stepping back on the simulator.

"I don't think he will have forgotten how to drive, that's for sure," Lowdon said (via F1). "He's doing a bit of karting and we'll have him on the simulator quite soon. We're going to do some testing in real world cars as well. So I've got no doubts that he'll be back up to speed in time."

Both Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas are highly experienced and consistent drivers. They have brought competitive results for their past teams, and are expected to bring the experience to Cadillac F1 and help them build from the bottom up. The team would understandably face a tremendous challenge heading into their first season, but having two experienced drivers behind the wheel would help them with better R&D.

