Cadillac F1 team makes major announcement on multi-year deal with iconic American spirit partner

By Geetansh Pasricha
Modified Sep 17, 2025 13:36 GMT
Cadillac F1 drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas
Cadillac F1 drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas | Source: Getty

Cadillac announced Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as its inaugural driver lineup for the 2026 F1 season, leading to great hype surrounding the team. Amid all this, the American outfit announced the famous bourbon maker, Jim Beam, as its Official Spirits Partner on a multi-year deal with the squad.

The American giant will join the F1 grid in 2026. This will mark the first time since 2016 that the grid will encompass more than 10 teams lining up for the Grand Prix weekends.

Moreover, the team has recently supercharged its hiring figures as it has added numerous revered members from the paddock to its arsenal ahead of its debut season next year. This trend has been extending to sponsorships as well, as Tommy Hilfiger became the first major sponsor for the squad, with Jim Beam following suit:

On the other hand, the team may have to curve its way through the restrictions on alcohol sponsorships, making it a peculiar task for the newly joining squad.

Cadillac opens up about the tough nature of managing an F1 project with multiple team bases

Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon at the F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 race weekend
Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon at the F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 race weekend - Source: Getty

Though Cadillac currently has its major presence at Silverstone in the United Kingdom, the manufacturer has not forgotten about its American roots at all. The American giant already has a few bases inside the United States for its F1 facility, with a major base that is being constructed near Indianapolis is slated to get operational mid-way through next year.

While this is not the first time a team has multiple F1 bases across various countries, like Haas has its bases in America, Britain, and Italy, Cadillac's operations are understood to be on a larger scale than Haas'. So, knowing about the daunting nature of the task, Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon told Autoweek:

"We've looked at a very, very flat management structure and it’s highly modeled on the Apollo project. Okay, we're not putting a man on the moon, but it feels like it sometimes! Race teams are often described in military terms... So you issue commands, people do things. When it's multi-site like this, that becomes a massive challenge."
"And what you can't have is an engineer here having to go up and down a particular hierarchy and then hop across, in our instance, not just a different geographic location, but a different country altogether, and then go up and down. So you have this really flat structure. Engineers are able to talk directly to each other. And the thing that's heavily imparted on them is the mission itself. Everyone knows what the mission is."

Meanwhile, the American team is understood to start from the rear of the pack next year, as it joins the grid as a novice, making the first few years essential for learning the nooks and crannies of the paddock.

