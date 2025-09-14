Cadillac surprisingly makes Sergio Perez go karting as prep for 2026 F1 return

Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon revealed that Sergio Perez has returned to karting to prepare for his Formula 1 return with his new team in the 2026 season. He will be partnered with Valtteri Bottas, both of whom have been out of racing this season.

Perez last raced in Formula 1 with Red Bull Racing last year. He had been signed with the team since the 2021 season and delivered competitive and consistent performances. However, with a sharp decline in results at the end of the 2024 season, the team split ways with him, despite giving him a two-year extension earlier in the season.

Racing was not over for the Mexican driver as Cadillac, which received the approval to join the F1 grid in 2026 as the 11th team, announced him as their driver. His experience and consistent driving are expected to give the team a strong start; however, he wouldn't have raced in F1 for a whole year by the time he returns to the track next year.

But this sabbatical from racing isn't a matter of worry for Cadillac. Their team principal, Graeme Lowdon, revealed that Sergio Perez has returned to racing on karts and will soon step into the simulator, too.

"I don't think he will have forgotten how to drive, that's for sure," Lowdon said (via F1). "He's doing a bit of karting and we'll have him on the simulator quite soon. We're going to do some testing in real world cars as well. So I've got no doubts that he'll be back up to speed in time."

Cadillac's choice in picking drivers has been deemed a powerful one by many. Lewis Hamilton, who once partnered with Valtteri Bottas, also praised the team.

Lewis Hamilton backs Valtteri Bottas - Sergio Perez-driven Cadillac

Valtteri Bottas drove for Mercedes between 2017 and 2021, teaming up with Lewis Hamilton. He remained consistent throughout the years, winning races and scoring crucial points for the team.

He was also an essential driver for Sauber between 2022 and 2024, however, the team swapped their lineup this season, and Bottas was re-signed by Mercedes as their reserve driver.

Analyzing the lineup, Bottas's former teammate Lewis Hamilton backed both drivers. He mentioned that Bottas remains a strong driver, and Sergio Perez's experience will help bring the team essential upgrades.

"I don’t need to say anything about his talent because he’s shown that throughout his career," Hamilton said (via F1). "But [they’re] getting one of the most honest, probably the funniest, Finns I would imagine, and just the most genuine person to work with. I miss working with him.

"I think they’ve chosen the right guys. Obviously, we’ll see with Sergio Perez as well, he’s got great experience. That knowledge that they both bring from two great teams will help them progress faster."

Cadillac will have a lot of work ahead of them. The team has been working on the next season for quite some time, moreover, they also ran simulations during the running of the Italian Grand Prix.

