Can Fernando Alonso win the 2023 F1 Spanish GP? The Aston Martin driver gives his take

Fernando Alonso is not too optimistic about fighting for a win in the 2023 f1 Spanish GP.

The Spaniard has been a revelation this season in the way he has performed. He has been a few steps ahead of other drivers and has shown an ability to perform on a consistent basis. So much so, that Alonso finds himself P3 in the championship with five podiums in six races.

Fernando Alonso was also a bit frustrated in Monaco when was he in contention for the win but the Red Bull was just too quick. Looking forward to the race in Barcelona, the Aston Martin driver was questioned if he could win his home race to which the driver was not too confident.

Expecting Red Bull and Max Verstappen to be much quicker around Barcelona, the Spaniard said:

“I don’t think realistically we can fight for the victory, let’s be clear. Red Bull have been very dominant all season long and I don’t see any reason why, in Barcelona, they should not aim for a one-two. But let’s see what we can do.”

He added:

“Going into [any] race, I was fighting for whatever position with the mentality of getting that, the maximum from the cars. Sometimes it’s P7, sometimes it’s a podium possibility. I know that in Formula 1 it has been a few years already, since Ferrari times, but in endurance, I was going into every race winning the race and the world championship so it’s not that long ago.”

Stroll's results down to bad luck: Fernando Alonso

Talking about his teammate Lance Stroll's lack of results this season, Fernando Alonso put it down to bad luck and stated that the Canadian has continued to be very competitive this season. He said:

“He has been very unlucky the last two events. If we go back to Bahrain, driving with one hand [after breaking his wrist in a pre-season cycling crash] he was very fast. Then Jeddah, he had the exhaust problem when he was in front of the Ferraris in P5."

He added:

"Then in Miami, we were risking too much probably in Q1 and that compromised the race. And in Monaco, the debris from Lando’s car, the McLaren, completely compromised the whole weekend. Obviously, this put the headlines, very easy to be hard on that.

It will be interesting to see how Aston Martin fares in Barcelona although the Spanish fans will be hoping for a strong race for Fernando Alonso.

