"Can he move on? Good lord": Fans react to George Russell reigniting feud with Max Verstappen

George Russell revisited his feud with Max Verstappen ignited after the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix. He blamed the Dutchman for bullying rivals on the track with his aggressive racing, but fans weren't impressed with the Mercedes driver hanging on to the past incident.

The 2024 F1 season turned into a battleground when Verstappen and Russell were engaged in a heated verbal battle. The Red Bull driver claimed that the Mercedes driver sold him out to the stewards, which led to a one-place grid penalty in Qatar.

However, at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Russell hit back at Verstappen and accused him of threatening with a forceful collision. He also went on to call him a bully and deemed his aggressive driving 'dangerous.'

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2025 season, Russell once again revisited his old feud with the four-time world champion and again called him a bully.

Talking to Autosport, he said:

"I'm not going to accept being pushed around and disrespected in that regard so openly and publicly. I've seen many people in life push and shove people around to get what they want. You need somebody to stand up to individuals like that—and nobody has done that whatsoever.”

However, fans weren't impressed with George Russell digging out the old grave and hit out at him in the comment section.

"Can he move on? Good lord," a fan said.

"Winners win. Losers talk about winners," said another fan.

"The issue was quali in Qatar. Why bring up other things and mask the original issue?" a user questioned.

A fan also claimed that Russell is offended by Verstappen.

"George is still offended by Max just doing his outlap, losing pole, and still winning the race. Russell definitely acted up in that stewards room to get what he wanted—that fake pole position," a user commented.

"How is he still crying about this 😂😂?" a fan also added.

Russell found himself on the receiving end evena after the feud exploded last year.

George Russell claims to have received abusive emails from Dutch fans

George Russell (Image Source: Getty)

George Russell's feud with Max Verstappen took an ugly turn last season as both drivers questioned each other's integrity. However, the Mercedes driver recently claimed that he and his team received emails containing criticism from Dutch fans.

Talking to Autosport, he said (via Racingnews365):

"I have got to be honest. I didn't see any of it myself, but I do know there was a lot of criticism out there. I know members of my team were receiving emails from Dutch fans. But I think that's a part of sport and life, really, isn't it?"

Russell added that he laughed off the comments and did not let them affect him emotionally. That's the kind of mentality he lives by and wishes to continue it forward.

