"Can't imagine the team want to copy somebody else's concept" - F1 pundit says Mercedes need 'to sort' out their problems

Former F1 driver Martin Brundle believes Mercedes need to sort their car out.

In a Q & A segment for SkySports F1, the 62-year-old said the German giants need to resolve their issues as quickly as they can.

According to him, there will soon come a point when the team has to accept that their car and concept simply don't work.

He said:

"I think we all need Mercedes to sort the problem out, because there must be a point coming soon where they have to accept that this car and concept doesn't work and have a redesign for the second half of the season. In which case, what are you going to do? I can't imagine the team want to copy somebody else's concept."

When questioned on what upgrades the team was bringing to the Miami GP, Brundle admitted he wasn't aware of what changes were in store. However, he pointed out the huge untapped potential in the floor area of the 2022 challenger.

Brundle said:

"I don't know what the upgrades are exactly, though the area of the car they're working on is so complex... they're must be a huge amount of performance that is untapped there on the floor."

The cost cap is a hindrance for Mercedes

Brundle feels one of the biggest obstacles for Mercedes is the presence of the cost cap. According to him, the cost cap doesn't give the team the freedom to just throw as many resources as they can on the car.

He said:

"With cost-cap, and a 23-race season, it's a really difficult situation Mercedes find themselves in. The next race or two, starting here, is critical for them solving the problem. Can they understand it? Can they fix it? If they get the potential out of the car, I think they'll quickly be back in the game."

The Silver Arrows have been woefully off the pace this season, with an average qualifying deficit to the front of the grid being around one second per lap.

The reigning constructors' champions are looking to bring new upgrades at the Miami GP. They will be hoping for some positive response from the wing so that they can start cutting down the gap at the front.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh