"Can't be swept under the carpet" - Mercedes' George Russell wants transparency from FIA on Abu Dhabi incidents

George Russell claims that "clarity is needed" regarding the last lap drama from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021. The FIA World Motor Sport Council is set to meet today to discuss the controversial events that unfolded during last year's season finale.

On being asked if he would like to see the report from the meeting, Russell said:

“It’s very important [for it] to be published as soon as possible. Obviously, the events that unfolded in Abu Dhabi were not to the standards that all of us expect. For all of us Formula 1 drivers, fans, teams, clarity is needed and it is important. The issue that faced it was in the past, we obviously do need to move on, but it can’t just be swept under the carpet so we need to see the outcome.”

His current team-mate Lewis Hamilton missed out on a record-breaking eighth title after a rather controversial decision by race director Michael Masi regarding a late safety car that was brought out by Nicholas Latfifi's crash. Masi has since been removed from his position as race director. While the FIA is not necessarily committed to publishing the full analysis and report from the incident, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has certainly put pressure on the governing body to keep the report findings transparent.

George Russell @GeorgeRussell63 Max is an absolutely fantastic driver who has had an incredible season and I have nothing but huge respect for him, but what just happened is absolutely unacceptable. I cannot believe what we’ve just seen. Max is an absolutely fantastic driver who has had an incredible season and I have nothing but huge respect for him, but what just happened is absolutely unacceptable. I cannot believe what we’ve just seen.

George Russell was rather vocal about his shock regarding the decision made, costing his compatriot a title win and took to social media to voice his opinion. He was driving for Williams at the time and has now joined Hamilton at Mercedes.

Christian Horner believes that team dynamics will change with George Russell at Mercedes

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner claimed that Mercedes will not be able to treat their newest driver George Russell as a mere wingman to Lewis Hamilton as they did with former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas. He called Russell a young, talented driver who is determined to secure a strong future in the sport.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Horner claimed that Russell's first few years with the Silver Arrows will "define his value". The Milton Keynes-based team's boss said:

“For Mercedes, it’s a different dynamic to the one they’ve had for four or five years with Valtteri Bottas. George Russell is a quick lad. He’s young, ambitious, he’s not going to just be Lewis’s wingman. He knows if he gets beaten up over the next two years that then defines his value going forward. Against that, if he wins some races and becomes a challenger, that then elevates him.”

It is expected that Russell's entry into the team could possibly change the driver dynamic that Hamilton has been used to in the past few years.

