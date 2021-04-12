Canadian Grand Prix in doubt after Formula 1 asks for additional $6 million

Formula 1 is set to lose its first race of the 2021 season after it was reported that the Canadian Grand Prix might not take place due to financial constraints.

The race, which takes place at Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, was set to take place without fans because of the ongoing concerns of the pandemic. Formula 1 has reportedly asked the local government for an additional $6 million as compensation for not being able to host fans at the track. The mayor of Montreal, Valerie Plante, said:

“For us, Formula 1 is important, and the message we want to send to all partners is that we have a great interest in this event.”

Montreal mayor hoping to reach an agreement with Formula 1

The Canadian Grand Prix could be scrapped for the second straight season if Montreal cannot pay the $6 million compensation to Formula 1. However, Plante is hoping to strike an agreement with the authorities involved. Speaking to La Presse, Plante said:

"We want it to be held on the same date as usual. There are still many details to attach, but I really hope that our government partners will be part of the game like us to ensure that this event is held this summer. ”

Other factors could also jeopardize the Canadian Grand Prix. Canada currently has a 14-day mandatory quarantine for travelers. However, since Formula 1 races in Azerbaijan before the race in Canada, it could prove to be a logistical nightmare for the FIA and teams alike. Speaking about the challenges of hosting a Canadian Grand Prix, Plante said:

"Several details need to be discussed with senior levels of government about measures that would be deemed safe by Public Health to hold the event."

