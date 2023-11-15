“Carlando power is too strong”: Carlos Sainz sends F1 world into a frenzy after breaking the Netflix trophy while celebrating

Carlos Sainz recently won the Netflix Cup golf tournament with 15-time PGA champion Justin Thomas. This tournament was the first sports event to air live on Netflix. Several other F1 drivers also took part in the event, pairing up with other professional golfers. Though the Spaniard won the tournament, he accidentally broke the trophy handed to him on the podium.

A clip of the incident went viral on social media platforms, in which the trophy slips from Carlos Sainz's hands and falls to the ground. As soon as it happened, the handles of the trophy broke off, and the main body of it split into two. Both Sainz and Thomas were shocked, along with the crowd surrounding the podium.

You can see the video here:

Expand Tweet

Since Lando Norris, a good friend of Carlos Sainz, has also accidentally broken Max Verstappen's trophy at the Hungarian GP, many F1 fans mentioned him in the comments. They joked about how strong their friendship is, so much so that both are becoming the same person and breaking trophies.

Some people also claimed that the trophy was not strong enough and humorously stated that it was not 'Lando-proof'.

Here are some of the reactions:

"The carlando power is too strong"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"The way it just broke into pieces they fr didn't make it lando proof thats on them"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Carlos Sainz on George Russell complaining on team radio

Carlos Sainz recently took a jibe at George Russell and how the latter complains a lot on the radio. The two were in a tussle at the 2023 F1 Mexican GP, where Russell claimed that Sainz was moving too much under braking.

While speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, however, the Spaniard said that he was moving right before braking, which the FIA rules allow.

“I was moving once and right before braking which is what the rules allow. You cannot move under braking but you can move right before braking and that’s what I’m doing," said Sainz.

Expand Tweet

Later on, the Ferrari driver snapped at Russell for complaining too much on the radio.

"I think it’s the same as always when you’re behind, you open the radio you complain, see if the guy in front gets a warning or a five-second penalty because it benefits you. But I think it’s the same, almost everyone does, George does it a lot.”

At the moment, Sainz is sixth in the drivers' championship with 192 points, while George Russell is eighth with 156 points.