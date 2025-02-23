Carlos Sainz delivers powerful statement after replacing Sebastian Vettel as GPDA director

The Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) acts as the voice of the drivers in the F1 sphere and Carlos Sainz has been appointed as the new GPDA director. The Spaniard replaced the outgoing Sebastian Vettel and shared a statement of intent on his new responsibility on February 23.

GPDA consists of three directors and a chairman, who push forth the concerns and initiatives of the F1 drivers. Sebastian Vettel had been the director of the union since 2010 and was vocal about issues that constrained drivers.

However, since he bid adieu to the sport in 2022, the German driver's activeness in the association declined. This soon led to his resignation from his post, and Carlos Sainz jumped in to fill the void left by the four-time champion.

Reflecting on the opportunity to head the GPDA as a director, Sainz said (via Instagram/@GrandPrixDriversAssociation):

"I'm passionate about my sport and think we drivers have a responsibility to do all we can to work with stakeholders to forward the sport in many aspects. So I'm very happy and proud to do my part by taking on the Director's role in the GPDA."

The 30-year-old raced for Ferrari for four seasons but had to make way for an inbound Lewis Hamilton, prompting a switch to Williams for the 2025 season.

Carlos Sainz reveals the biggest challenge of moving teams

Carlos Sainz at the F1 75 Live - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz made his debut with Toro Ross (Racing Bulls now) in 2015 and raced with Renault and Ferrari engines. However, with the imminent switch to the Grove-based squad this year, the Spaniard got the first taste of a Mercedes power unit.

Sharing his experience of tackling the new engine, Sainz said (via RacingNews365):

"I can talk a bit about [the post-season test in] Abu Dhabi and how the first laps went. Definitely a thing you feel the most when you change teams, the moment there's a power unit [change] involved, is the power unit. The noises, the vibrations, the sound, everything just changes completely."

"Especially nowadays in Formula 1, with so much going on, on our steering wheels and with the deployment of the battery, things like the procedures, safety procedures of the engine and the power unit. It's all definitely the biggest change that I'm having to adapt to so far in Williams."

The Spanish racing driver has already tested the 2025 Williams machinery around the Silverstone circuit for a shakedown run. Sainz will get the opportunity to drive the 2025 challenger again around the Bahrain International Circuit during pre-season testing.

Carlos Sainz will have to share the Williams FW47 with his teammate Alex Albon during the three-day session and the team is expected to split the duty evenly between the two formidable drivers.

