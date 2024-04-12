Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg are at the top of Audi's shortlist according to F1 journalist

F1 journalist Joe Saward recently claimed that he heard Audi's top target drivers being Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg.

Back in 2022, Audi announced that they would enter F1 with Sauber in 2026 when the FIA would change power unit regulations. They plan to gradually acquire the Swiss team before the 2026 F1 season. As of now, they have Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu as their drivers. However, several rumors have emerged that Audi will completely change the lineup for 2026.

The reports claimed that Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg were two of the top candidates for the upcoming German team. Sainz's name was heavily linked with Audi in the world of motorsports, since his father, Carlos Sainz Sr., drove for Audi's Rally team and even won the 2024 Dakar Rally series. Additionally, his impressive performances at Ferrari made him a hot property for not only Audi but other F1 teams as well.

On the other hand, Nico Hulkenberg is the only German F1 driver on the current grid. In the past, Hulkenberg publicly addressed issues with the Haas team, which many reports picked and speculated that he could be looking for a way out of the American team.

In Saward's Green Notebook after the 2024 F1 Japanese GP, he claimed that he heard about both drivers being at the top of Audi's shopping list before entering F1. However, he added that Audi would not have the best package and performance right after they enter the sport in 2026, something that the top drivers would look for in their future team.

"I’m told that Audi is trying to force quick answers out of its top choices: Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg, but that may not be too smart a strategy as top drivers will always wait on the best drive… and no one in the world thinks Audi is going to be that," F1 pundit said.

Carlos Sainz's father on his son's potential move to Audi F1 team in the future

Carlos Sainz Sr. recently addressed rumors about his son joining Audi once it enters F1 in 2026. Speaking to motor.es, he stated that Audi will soon succeed in F1 and revealed that there have been talks between him and his son about the upcoming German team and the possibility of Sainz joining them.

"I think it’s only a matter of time (until they succeed in Formula 1). Logically, at home with Carlos, being in the Audi family, it is logical we talk and exchange opinions about what the team Audi could become in the future."

As of now, Carlos Sainz is a free agent after 2024 since Lewis Hamilton would replace him at Ferrari in 2025.