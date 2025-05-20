Carlos Sainz reacts to girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson's latest IG post

Carlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson are one of the most followed couples in F1. As the latter has worked as a model for most of the part, she shares multiple brand collaboration posts on Instagram. The recent one received a small yet loving reaction from her boyfriend, Sainz.

Ad

Sainz and Donaldson have been dating since 2023 and are often spotted around the paddock together. However, the two take time off from each other whenever their work requirements need them to.

The two were not seen together in the paddock in last week's Imola Grand Prix. Rebecca Donaldson's recent Instagram post suggested that she was in France, as she posted a brand collaboration post with De Beers.

Ad

Trending

Carlos Sainz was quick on the scene and reacted with a heart-eyes emoji:

"😍"

Carlos Sainz's comment on Rebecca Donaldson's Instagram post | Source: Instagram/@iamrebeccad

The Imola Grand Prix marked the third consecutive race where Sainz scored points this year.

Ad

Carlos Sainz disappointed with the result at the Imola GP despite scoring decent points

Carlos Sainz at the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Source: Getty

While scoring points was never the main objective at his previous team, the 30-year-old had to calibrate his goals at his new home at Williams this year. Though clinching the minor points paying positions would have been enough when he joined the team, the squad has made a big jump this year in terms of being a top midfield contender.

Ad

This led Sainz to feel that he had more in the tank as Alex Albon came home in P5, while he took the checkered flag down in P8. Talking about how he was disappointed with his result, the Spaniard said, via Williams:

"Obviously I’m disappointed right now after another weekend where we had good pace and I felt really good all weekend, but for one reason or the other, we don’t seem to catch a break on Sundays. It hurts to miss a top five finish on a day that we were quicker than Mercedes and Ferrari. In hindsight, stopping early and then the VSC compromised our result.

Ad

"We need to keep making steps forward on communicating better during the race and I know better days will come, I have no doubt about it. We keep pushing team! On to Monaco!"

On the other hand, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix witnessed the change of guard once again at the top of the field. Oscar Piastri was on a roll, but his winning streak was put to an end by Max Verstappen.

The reigning champion won his second race of the year and now has more wins than Lando Norris, despite his win tally starting later in the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More