"Fast in every situation" - Carlos Sainz reveals Max Verstappen quality he admires

Carlos Sainz has revealed what he likes about Max Verstappen's abilities. The Spaniard claims the Red Bull driver is able to adapt to every situation and find pace even when the odds look against him.

From one fast driver to another, Sainz is all praise for his former Toro Rosso teammate Verstappen, who is the reigning F1 world champion. When asked what the Ferrari driver likes and dislikes about the Dutchman, he said:

“I admire his ability to be fast in every situation, the courage he shows in trying his own way, a critical overtake. I don’t dislike anything. It’s best to say so, otherwise, you’ll have a catchphrase.”

Fans were quick to point out that Sainz didn't have anything negative to say about Verstappen to the media. The 27-year-old remarked that saying something negative about the world champion would be used as a catchphrase. One fan even suggested that the reporter who conducted the interview was fishing for 'clickbait' from the Spaniard. They wrote:

“Re “Catchphrase”: does he mean reporters are fishing for a click-bait? (The translation). What even is the question ffs anyways.”

Helmut Marko claimed Carlos Sainz was almost at same level as Max Verstappen

The senior Red Bull talent scout believes Carlos Sainz was unlucky to have partnered with Max Verstappen at Toro Rosso due to their almost-equal level of driving at the time. The two drivers met in 2015 at the Red Bull junior team, with both drivers impressing mother team seniors like Christian Horner and Helmut Marko. Verstappen, however, got the spotlight due to his debut win for Red Bull at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.

Speaking about the pair, Marko said:

“Sainz was unlucky to run into Verstappen at the decisive moment. We had already seen in the first test in Silverstone that he was super-fast right away. He was almost at the same level as Verstappen. Almost. But when we had to make the choice between Verstappen and Sainz, it was clear.”

Sainz never made it to the main Red Bull team, opting to choose Renault, McLaren and now finally Ferrari. Verstappen, on the other hand, has been with the team since his debut in the sport. If the Dutchman's comments at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are anything to go by, the driver will be with the Austrian team until the end of his career.

