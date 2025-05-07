Carlos Sainz’s father sends shockwave in F1 world as he looks to challenge Mohamed Ben Sulayem

Carlos Sainz Sr. could emerge as a potential candidate for the F1 governing body FIA's Presidency in the upcoming election against Mohammed Ben Sulayem, according to a report by the Motorsport Network. The report claimed that some influential figures within motorsport have approached Sainz Sr. to consider running for the role.

Ben Sulayem, who has served as FIA President since 2022, has faced a tenure marked by controversy and criticism. Earlier speculation had linked Susie Wolff to a potential bid for the presidency, but the Motorsport Network has reported that the Spanish motorsport icon was seriously evaluating the prospect of fighting the election. The vote is expected to take place in December 2025.

Suggesting the possibility of a shock candidacy for the election, the report said:

“Carlos Sainz Sr. is considering running against Mohammed Ben Sulayem to be the next FIA president. Sources close to the former World Rally champion and Dakar winner said that several key figures from within the motorsport world have approached him about running against Ben Sulayem, the current FIA president.

"Motorsport.com understands that Sainz, the father of Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz, is now seriously considering whether to stand against Ben Sulayem, whose tenure as president of F1’s governing body has been marred by controversy.”

Lately, the F1 governing body has been under regular limelight for their new guidelines on drivers using strong language in post-race events. This has been criticized by several drivers, as Max Verstappen even opted for a silent demeanor in the post-race press conferences.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem is considering removing the cost cap from F1

For the 2025 season, teams are restricted to a maximum expenditure of $140.4 million specifically for CFD testing and aerodynamic development. The FIA, alongside an independent auditor, has been enforcing strict financial oversight to ensure compliance with the regulations.

However, according to a report by the Associated Press, Ben Sulayem believed the cost cap was causing significant strain on the FIA due to the exhaustive scrutiny and monitoring processes involved.

Speaking to the Associated Press in Miami, FIA President Ben Sulayem said:

“I’m looking at the cost cap and it’s just giving the FIA a headache. So what’s the point of it? I don’t see the point. I really don’t.”

The cost cap was introduced in 2021, aimed at bridging the gap between the teams. The 2025 season cost cap restricted the teams from spending more than 140.4 million dollars on CFD testing and aerodynamic development of their cars.

The FIA monitors the teams strictly, along with their independent auditor, to scrutinize the execution of the financial regulations of the sport.

