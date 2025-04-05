Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson drops 2-word reaction on Charles Leclerc's girlfriend's latest IG post

Carlos Sainz's partner, Rebecca Donaldson, dropped a two-word reaction as Alexandra Saint Mleux, Charles Leclerc's partner, dropped a carousel of pictures from Paris on her social media. Both Donaldson and Mleux became friends as their partners were teammates at Ferrari this season.

Alexandra Saint Mleux recently took a trip to Paris, seemingly with the luxury brand Nina Ricci, which was featured in her latest Instagram post that gained over 400k likes. She was seen wearing a beautiful salmon pink dress in the pictures, and one of them also caught a glimpse of the stunning Eiffel Tower.

Reacting to this post, Rebecca Donaldson, who is currently dating Williams Racing driver Carlos Sainz, dropped a two-word reaction.

"So beautiful!" She commented under the post.

Rebecca Donaldson's reaction to Alexandra Saint Mleux's post (@iamrebeccad on Instagram)

Rebecca and Mleux were often spotted together last year during the races. They were the special guests in the Ferrari garage when Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were teammates with the Italian outfit.

Although the team parted ways with the Spaniard after signing Lewis Hamilton this season, Rebecca and Alexandra continue to be good friends.

Who is Rebecca Donaldson? Exploring the life of Carlos Sainz's partner

F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

Sainz was first linked with Donaldson in the summer of 2023. The two have been dating since and are often spotted together on the grid. Rebecca is from Scone, Scotland, and she pursued her education at Perth Academy, one of the oldest schools in the country.

The 28-year-old is currently based in the UK, working as a model, represented by Brand Model Management. She has previously featured on the covers of Vogue Ukraine and Marie Claire Mexico. She made her way in this field at the age of 17 after her mother signed her up for a beauty pageant in 2011.

Apart from being a model, Rebecca Donaldson is also the founder of an activewear company, Muse Activewear. She once revealed that she pursued this dream back during the COVID-19 pandemic as she was spending most of her time at home and had more time to focus on it.

"I was spending many days and hours during lockdown feeling a little purposeless," she said in a 2021 interview with Vestd (via People). "So, I decided to pursue my dream of starting a clothing brand."

The Scottish model is now a regular guest in the Formula 1 paddock, being spotted with Carlos Sainz more often than not. As for the Spaniard, he moved to Williams Racing this year, partnering with Alex Albon. He finished the Chinese Grand Prix in P10 after the triple disqualification post-race.

While the team is not in an amazing spot, they have gained enough points to be ahead of Ferrari in the championship owing to the Italian outfit's difficult start to the season.

