Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson drops 3-word reaction to George Russell's partner's social media post

Rebecca Donaldson reacted to George Russell's partner, Carmen Mundt's, social media post on her first day &quot;back to work&quot; after the long summer break. In the post, she also mentioned that her flight was canceled.F1 is prepared to head back down to the track as the summer break comes to an end. Throughout the break, drivers were spotted with their friends and families, spending most of the time relaxing and out of the racing world. George Russell was also spotted around the waters in a yacht with his partner, Carmen Mundt, earlier.Now, as the break comes to an end, Mundt, who remains rather active on social media, made a 'back-to-work' post, revealing her flight was canceled.&quot;First day back to work, first flight cancelled !!&quot; She wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite the inconvenience that she might have faced, Carlos Sainz's partner, Rebecca Donaldson, dropped a heartwarming comment for her, reacting to the post.Rebecca Donaldson reacts to Carmen Mundt's social media post (@iamrebeccad on Instagram)George Russell and Carmen Mundt are regularly spotted together around the F1 Paddock. They met through a mutual friend around five years ago and began dating shortly after. While the couple is fairly active on social media, they keep their personal life mostly private.George Russell under &quot;no time pressure&quot; for Mercedes contract extensionThe Briton's current contract with Mercedes is set to expire at the end of the season. While the team is yet to provide him with an extension, there have been multiple speculations regarding his future with the Brackley-based outfit, considering he was also thought to be swapped with Max Verstappen in the future.However, this hasn't been a bother to Russell, who recently revealed that he avoided any negotiations during the F1 summer break.&quot;This was my choice to be honest,&quot; Russel said, talking about not signing an extension during the summer break (via F1.) &quot;Toto [Wolff] and the team were very open to discuss and come to a solution during the break but I didn't want to use those precious two weeks that we have to really take the time off and recharge.&quot;He further mentioned that there is no time pressure from his side.&quot;Ultimately, there is no time pressure from my side, there's no major time pressure from the team's side, we'll get it done when the time is right.&quot;George Russell has been racing for Mercedes since the 2022 F1 season. He has proven to be a competitive and consistent driver and is one of the two non-McLaren drivers to have won a race this season, the other being Max Verstappen.