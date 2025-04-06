Carlos Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson reacts to Pierre Gasly's girlfriend's Bali-themed Instagram post

Carlos Sainz's partner, Rebecca Donaldson, reacted as Kika Cerqueira Gomes, Pierre Gasly's partner, dropped a stunning set of pictures on her Instagram. She could be seen spending time at a beach in Bali, Indonesia.

Kika Gomes has gained quite a following on her Instagram, with the numbers soaring close to a million. Currently working as a model, she regularly posts pictures from her work and vacation. Her recent post from Bali shared on Saturday gained enough traction to get close to 90k likes and countless reactions.

It also caught the eye of Rebecca Donaldson, who is currently dating Carlos Sainz. She dropped three 'fire' emojis in the comment section, reacting to the pictures that Kika posted.

Rebecca Donaldson reacts to Kika Gomes's stunning pictures (@iamrebeccad on Instagram)

Pierre Gasly has been dating Kika Gomes since 2022 after they made an appearance together. They confirmed their relationship in January of 2023. While the couple is relatively private about their relationship, Kika's Instagram does feature Gasly a lot of times. She has also been spotted on the Formula 1 paddock and the Alpine garage a few times throughout the years.

Also spotted on the grid cheering for her partner is Rebecca Donaldson, who has been dating Carlos Sainz for close to two years now.

How did Rebecca Donaldson get into modeling? Following Carlos Sainz's partner's professional life

Rebecca Donaldson and Carlos Sainz were spotted together for the first time in 2023. Since then, she has made numerous appearances in the paddock and the Ferrari and Williams garage (more recently). She is often spotted with the Spaniard during the race weekends.

Donaldson was born in Scotland but is currently based in the United Kingdom. Working as a model, she is presented by Brand Model Management. Her features in Vogue Ukraine and Marie Claire Mexico have been some of the major highlights of her career.

She was quite young when she got into the field. In 2011, when Donaldson was only 17, her mother signed her up for a beauty pageant, which kickstarted her journey in the modeling field.

Apart from this, Rebecca also manages an activewear company, by the name of Muse Activewear, which she founded during the COVID-19 era. In an interview in 2021, Donaldson revealed she had a lot of time to focus on the company and hence decided to lay the foundation.

"I was spending many days and hours during lockdown feeling a little purposeless," she said in a 2021 interview with Vestd (as quoted by People Magazine). "So, I decided to pursue my dream of starting a clothing brand."

As for Carlos Sainz, he moved to Williams this year from Ferrari. Although his car certainly had the pace earlier during the practice sessions, he has been suffering in races. He is yet to score a point this season, and ended the most recent Japanese Grand Prix in P14.

