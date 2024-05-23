"Carlos Sainz sabbatical in 2025": Fans react to reports of Mercedes closing the door on the Spaniard as Lewis Hamilton's replacement

Formula One fans reacted on social media to reports claiming that Carlos Sainz's potential move to Mercedes in 2025 is no longer an option. The internet is ablaze with the theory that the Silver Arrows have taken a different direction and have stopped seeing Sainz as a potential Lewis Hamilton replacement.

After Hamilton announced his move to Ferrari in 2025, rumors emerged discussing which driver could replace the seven-time world champion in Mercedes. Carlos Sainz was one of several names thrown in the mix as Mercedes' future driver. Speculations were made that Ferrari and Mercedes could do a driver swap.

As reported by Sky Sports' Craig Slater ahead of the 2024 F1 Monaco GP, Sainz is allegedly no longer on Mercedes' shopping list. Mercedes could be waiting on Red Bull star Max Verstappen or their junior driver, Kimi Antonelli, who would turn 18 in August 2024 and be eligible to drive in F1.

Expand Tweet

Some fans discussed whether Carlos Sainz would take a sabbatical in 2025, especially since teams seem to be gradually closing their doors on him. On the other hand, a few X (formerly Twitter) users mentioned how the Spaniard would most likely join Sauber a year before they became Audi.

"Sainz sabbatical in 2025," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Sainz should accepted whatever was offered...otherwise he will be without a seat," another follower added.

"Sainz is really not THAT guy when you consider the facts. He is A tier not S tier as the likes of Hamilton, Alonso and Leclerc," argued a user.

"We've been saying since last year. He's going to Audi. A shock Perez sacking is highly unlikely in my opinion," someone speculated.

A few fans discussed how unlikely it is for Max Verstappen to join Mercedes, particularly because they were no longer racing at the top of the grid.

"Why would Max go to Mercedes, he has already said he will not leave for a midfield car. Come on guys you are better than that," one fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Does the Mercedes team boss prefer waiting for Lewis Hamilton's replacement, over signing Carlos Sainz?

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff recently stated that his team is ready to wait longer for the best candidate. Speaking to the media after the 2024 F1 Imola GP, including Sportskeeda, Wolff initially praised the Spaniard for winning races with Ferrari and having a good experience in F1.

The Austrian billionaire added that Mercedes was prepared to wait for some more time and see how the driver market evolves till autumn. He praised George Russell and stated that there was no rush to decide who would drive alongside him.

“I think Carlos has his place in Formula 1, he is a Ferrari race winner in the last two years and someone with huge experience. I think what I said is I’m prepared to compromise in certain decisions and to wait long how the situation ends out over the summer and into autumn. In George, we have a great driver that is with us and fantastic and then let’s see who is going to be his team-mate. But we don’t need to take this decision now,” Wolff said.

Since Carlos Sainz wanted to secure his future in F1 much sooner than Mercedes wanted to secure their driver line, contract discussions between the two have allegedly died down.