Carlos Sainz shares 2-word story on Instagram wishing his girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson on her birthday

Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, turned 30 on July 24, 2025. Subsequently, the Scottish model was flooded with birthday messages on social media, but one stood out the most as her partner shared an adorable story with a two-word birthday wish for her on her big day.

The couple has been dating each other since the summer of 2023. Moreover, they have attended several Grand Prix together, as Donaldson has been a constant in the racing paddock due to the Spaniard's racing commitments in the world of F1.

With Donaldson celebrating her 30th birthday, Sainz was bound to wish his girlfriend, as he shared an image of the two alongside a happy birthday message for the Scot:

"Happy birthday 🥳❤️ @iamrebeccad."

Carlos Sainz's Instagram story | Source: Instagram/@carlossainz55

Meanwhile, on the racing side of things, the F1 paddock will continue moving forward with the Belgian GP on July 27.

Carlos Sainz is eager to get behind the wheel of the Williams at the Belgian GP weekend

Carlos Sainz at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Belgium race weekend - Source: Getty

The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps has not been regarded as a great track for Carlos Sainz in recent years. Despite scoring a pole position in 2022, the 30-year-old was only able to convert it into a podium finish by the end of the 44 laps.

With the Spaniard moving over to Grove, the hopes of getting a podium at the circuit have been cut down to close to none. Moreover, the last time a Williams driver secured a podium at the Belgian track was in 2021, which was down to the race being completed under the safety car.

However, the track is known for its low-downforce setup, an area where the Williams team has excelled since the introduction of the ground-effect regulations. This could at least increase the chances of Carlos Sainz finishing inside the top-10 at the fabled track.

Sharing his thoughts on the weekend lying ahead, he said, via Williams:

"As we head to Belgium for the penultimate race before the summer break, we’ve all had some time off since Silverstone, so I’m feeling rested and ready to get out on track for one of the best circuits of the year! Spa always presents challenges and opportunities, whether that being the track characteristics or the unpredictable weather, it always makes for an interesting weekend. With the Sprint format adding to this year, let’s hope this can create some exciting opportunities for us.

“We’re coming with some updated package items, so it will be great to see how these perform on a more difficult track. I’m excited to get back out there and have a strong weekend!"

The Spaniard sits 15th in the championship standings, a position he would like to improve upon before the onset of the summer break.

