Carmen Mundt explains why her holiday with boyfriend George Russell to St. Barths is “so special”

Mercedes driver George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt shared an adorable story regarding her "special" connection to St. Barths. The British driver has been dating the 26-year-old Spaniard for a while after first appearing together in 2020.

The couple is one of the most popular pairs in the F1 paddock. Mundt often appears during race weekends to cheer on the three-time F1 race winner. Although the two rarely speak about each other during interviews, they do not shy away from posting pictures of each other on social media.

George Russell, who is enjoying his time away from the sport, during the off-season to recharge his batteries ahead of the 2025 season, took a vacation to St. Barths with his girlfriend.

In her recent Instagram Story, Carmen Montero Mundt spoke about their connection to the exotic location and said:

"It was the first holiday I went to with GR and every single time I land, it's so special"

Snapshot of George Russell's girlfriend Story...Credits-Instagram (@carmenmmundt)

Mundt later posted a series of pictures from the place on her post which featured the Mercedes driver.

After the vacation, George Russell will officially start preparations for the 2025 season and take on the new role within the team after the exit of Lewis Hamilton.

George Russell comments on his new teammate Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes driver George Russell stated that he believed that Kimi Antonelli was a "fantastic" driver but still lacked the experience in the sport given that the Italian would compete in his rookie season in F1.

In his interview for the team's official website, the 26-year-old said that the 18-year-old's opinion will be taken within the team:

“He is such a fantastic driver. He does not have the experience yet, but I am sure he will be up to speed very quickly. He has already integrated so well. We have both been racing from a young age and we know what needs to be fed back to the team. He is young, but his opinion will be just as valid.”

Russell will also be joined by Valtteri Bottas as the reserve driver for the 2025 season after the latter ended his three-year stint with Sauber. Talking about the veteran, Russell added:

"His experience is going to be massive. Having someone with so much simulator and racing knowledge, and who fully knows the team is going to be great. Hearing about his last few years at Sauber, with the Ferrari engine could be key too.

"You always have to keep an open mind as to what others are doing and he has all of that under his belt. Obviously years ago we were perceived to not have a strong relationship, but we are both professionals and our relationship has grown, we often travel together and see each other at hotels or in the gym.”

Valtteri Bottas was part of Mercedes from 2017 to 2021 but was replaced at Mercedes by George Russell in 2022.

