Carmen Mundt reacts as George Russell shares pictures while running on a treadmill

Mercedes driver George Russell's girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, reacted to a picture of the British driver running on a treadmill during the summer break. The British driver is currently enjoying a three-week summer break after finishing P3 at the Hungarian Grand Prix earlier in the month.It has been an excellent first half of the season for the four-time F1 race winner as he has emerged as one of the drivers of the year thus far, owing to his consistent performances on the track. Russell has even managed to secure a race win this year when he converted his pole position at the Canadian Grand Prix to his fourth victory of his career.George Russell has been heavily pictured on the sea enjoying his summer break with his family and friends, and has participated in activities such as surfboarding and swimming while relaxing on his yacht.However, he recently shared a series of pictures wearing an Adidas hoodie as he ran on a treadmill to prepare himself for the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix at the end of the month. In the caption, he wrote:&quot;Holidays over. Back on the grind 💪&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the comments section of his post, Montero Mundt shared a couple of leopard emojis to comment on his running style.Snapshot of Carmen Montero Mundt's reply...Credits-InstagramDespite being one of the drivers of the 2025 season, the 27-year-old is yet to extend his contract with Mercedes, which ends at the end of the current year.George Russell comments on his long-term goal amidst contract talksMercedes driver George Russell stated that one of the reasons behind a delay in him signing a contract for his future has been picking the right team, given he is currently at the peak of his career and wanted to contend for victories and championships regularly.Speaking with F1.com, the King's Lynn-native reflected and said:“I’m seven years into F1 right now. I feel that I’m at my peak, and I still feel that I’m getting stronger as a driver. But right now, I’ve waited so long that I want to make sure that it’s right. It’s got to be right for the team, it’s got to be right for myself, it’s got to all make sense – the duration has to be right both ways.&quot;So, it’s not as simple as just saying, ‘Are you happy with what you’re being paid?’ That’s a very small factor of it. You’ve got to have faith in the performance in the future as well, because I would pay to be a World Champion, I would pay to fight for a World Championship, and that’s where I am right now. That is the priority for me.”George Russell has been with Mercedes since his junior days and was promoted to the senior team at the start of the 2022 season, and has gone on to become their lead driver this year.