"Cautious": F1 pundit on how optimistic one should be about Red Bull powertrains' success in 2026

F1 pundit Mark Hughes feels that Red Bull should be 'cautious' about their expectations from their powertrains in the 2026 season.

F1 will introduce new engine regulations in the 2026 season, restricting the use of MGU-H and other components. After Honda left the sport at the end of the 2021 season, Red Bull decided to introduce their own powertrains and with a Ford partnership for the 2026 season, they are firmly on their way.

While speaking on The Race podcast, Hughes pointed out that the Austrian team should not expect instant success, saying:

"Cautious because it is all new for everyone. But one of the features of the 2026 power unit regulations is not to make it too complex that there are built-in challenges that take years to understand which was the case with these ones with MGU-H in particular, and that's what caught Honda out in their McLaren years."

He added:

"So hopefully, everyone can get to a similar level in quite short order but that said, just because powertrains is a start-up operation, it represents a huge leap from just being a team. I don't think we should consider it as underdogs because the expertise tied in are immense,"

Red Bull team boss sheds light on Daniel Ricciardo's plans

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner clearly stated that Daniel Ricciardo is targeting a move back with the team and aims to replace Sergio Perez. While speaking on F1 Nation, Horner said:

"At the moment, there's only something in place until the end of the season, so there are no thoughts or expectations beyond that. We've loaned him to AlphaTauri until the end of the year."

"Obviously, our drivers are going to be Max [Verstappen] and Checo again next year, but it's always good to have talent in reserve. And I think Daniel is viewing AlphaTauri, he firmly wants to be pitching for that 2025 Red Bull seat."

Horner continued:

"That is his goal and objective and, by going to AlphaTauri, I think he sees that as his best route of stating his case for 2025. What impressed me the most, and I went up to have a look at the test, was bearing in mind he hasn't driven this car and hadn't been in a car for seven months, within his third or fourth lap he was down to a time that was within a second of what our drivers were achieving,

It will be interesting to see if Daniel Ricciardo can return to Red Bull full-time in 2025 or earlier.