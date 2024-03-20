“Ceasefire now”: Lewis Hamilton continues to calls for an end for Palestine-Israel war and protect the people during the holy month of Ramadan

Lewis Hamilton addressed the Palestine conflict in his recent Instagram Story, sharing his support for the natives during the holy month of Ramadan, and asking for a ceasefire.

The situation in Palestine has been getting worse every day, and with the month of Ramazan currently, the population that largely finds this month sacred, it has gotten difficult.

Addressing the state of affairs, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton wrote on his social media that a permanent ceasefire should be called for and the situation should be handled.

"Sending my love and support to all the people in Palestine who are spending this holy time facing danger, loss and heartbreak. In a month that is sacred to so many in the region, we must keep calling for a permanent ceasefire and return of hostages so that families can be together and be free from the constant threat of destruction and violence."

"Ceasefire now."

Multiple agencies have reported that starvation and famine have become major issues for Palestine amidst the conflict. Hamilton shared those issues in his stories, too.

Lewis Hamilton's stories on the Palestine situation

F1 Journalist suggests Lewis Hamilton would trade 2008 F1 championship for 2021 title

In his recent video, F1 journalist Peter Windsor suggested that Lewis Hamilton would be willing to give away his 2008 F1 world championship if he had the chance to earn the 2021 championship.

The 2021 F1 season ended with controversy after a decision made by the race director in the final moments of the race made the Briton lose the race against Max Verstappen, who won his first world championship. The drivers had come into the race on equal points, and Hamilton led most of the race. However, a late safety car allowed Verstappen to pit while his rival stayed out.

The lapped cars exclusively between the two drivers were asked to unlap themselves, allowing Verstappen to overtake Hamilton in the final lap of the race. The latter lost the chance at an eighth title.

Peter Windsor suggested in his recent YouTube video that if Hamilton is given the 2021 championship, he would also allow Felipe Massa to be crowned the 2008 F1 champion.

"In my opinion, the final lap in Abu Dhabi 2021 shouldn’t have counted. Lewis should have won that race and become world champion."

"Deep down, if you were to ask Lewis Hamilton to lose his 2008 title to give it to Felipe Massa, and reclaim the 2021 championship, I think he would be willing to do it."

Felipe Massa has been finding the legal ways to challenge Lewis Hamilton's 2008 title. This is because of the crashgate controversy that occurred in that season. According to the former, the result of that particular race (Singapore, 2008) should be canceled out, which would make Hamilton lose just enough points from the championship to crown Massa as the champion.