Chances of Vietnamese F1 GP look gloomy after its track is abandoned

The chances of a potential Vietnamese F1 GP seem unlikely as the track in Hanoi is left abandoned. The Nation was reportedly on the verge of hosting its first GP in 2020, but the sport chose not to go ahead with the idea due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam was set to be yet another country that would join the sport's ever-growing calendar. The country was set to host its first GP in 2020 after a deal with its largest private conglomerate Vingroup was signed in 2018. However, the pandemic killed all plans for a potential Vietnamese F1 GP in 2020, and the arrest of Hanoi's mayor Nguyen Duc Chung stopped the idea for the following year.

Chung was a major player in making the event happen, and his arrest closed the deal for the time being. As a result, the Hanoi Circuit, which featured in the wildly popular F1 2020 video game, now lies abandoned. Spectator stands have been removed and the roads that make up parts of the circuit are now full of civilian activity.

Unfortunately, fans are now likely to see Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton battle it out in Hanoi any time soon.

Race packages for the 2023 Las Vegas F1 GP could cost up to $100,000

Packages for the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP could cost race-goers up to $100,000 over the weekend, making it the sport's most grand and expensive location.

The entire Las Vegas strip is set to be shut down for the weekend that will see drivers racing around iconic sites in Nevada.

Sin City will likely give Monaco a run for its money with its latest venture — the 2023 Las Vegas GP. While fans of F1 are accustomed to spending large amounts of money to watch their favorite drivers belt it around the track, the Las Vegas GP will perhaps be the sport's grandest event.

It should be noted that standard ticket prices for the race have yet to be announced, but a report has emerged that some hotel and race packages could cost up to $100,000.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has admitted that the addition of two more races to the already packed 22-race calendar is going to be challenging. However, a venue like Las Vegas would only add to the growth and spectacle of the sport. He told Sky:

"When you talk about 24 weekends out of 52 in a year, it does feel too much. But then when you look at the venues that are coming in, you think ‘okay, I’d definitely go an extra weekend for Vegas’. If South Africa was on the calendar, I’d definitely do an extra weekend for that as well."

Next year's F1 calendar is set to be the longest in history, showing that the sport's popularity is growing immensely around the world.

