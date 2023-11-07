Charles Leclerc jokes about going on a religious trip after 'Why am I so unlucky' team radio

After a dreadful end to his 2023 F1 Brazilian GP, Charles Leclerc was still able to crack a joke about how he needed to go on a religious trip to Lourdes in order to get some luck for the 2023 F1 season. The Ferrari driver had a horrible end to the race weekend in Brazil as he retired from the race in the formation lap due to a terminal issue in his car's hydraulics.

At that time, Charles Leclerc was heartbroken and expressed himself on the team radio, saying:

"No! I lost the hydraulics. I lost the hydraulics! Why the f*ck am I so unlucky...why the f*ck am I so unlucky!"

According to lastwordonsports.com (LWOS), Charles Leclerc said that though he is going to Los Angeles after the Brazilian GP, he would rather go to Lourdes to pray and get some luck back for his F1 career.

“I’m going to Los Angeles, but maybe I’ll move my flight to go to Lourdes beforehand – to get a bit of luck,” said Leclerc.

Up until now, Charles Leclerc has DNFed and disqualified five times in the 2023 F1 season, while he has only been on the podium four times. The Monagasque has not won a single race this season as well.

Charles Leclerc pinpoints one of the issues in the Ferrari SF-23

It is clear that the Ferrari SF-23 is not the fastest car and has quite a lot of issues. After the 2023 F1 Mexican GP, Charles Leclerc dove deep into how the car's operating window is quite narrow, especially on the hard tires. When Sportskeeda asked about his pace on hard tires in the Mexican GP, he said:

"No, I think it still confirms the weaknesses of our car, where it's a very peaky car. And whenever we get out of the optimal window of the car, we are losing too much time."

Leclerc further added that the team does not have any major fixes in the short term but will try to work on this issue in the future. He concluded:

"But we'll look into it, again, on the Hard to try and understand what went wrong there, in order to improve that in the future. But I think short term, there's no big fixes. I think every time we are, as I said, a bit out of the optimal window, we lose too much time."

The Ferrari driver is currently seventh in the drivers' championship table with only 170 points. He is currently being chased by George Russell, who has 156 points.