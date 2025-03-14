Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux react to Carlos Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson's latest IG post

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz had a strong relationship during their time as teammates, and this friendship transcended to their girlfriends. Alexandra Saint Mleux and Rebecca Donaldson have been spotted together on multiple occasions, and the former reacted to the English model's latest Instagram post.

During their time as teammates, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's girlfriends often accompanied them. While the scarlet duo may have split apart with the Spaniard heading off to Williams, this has not affected the friendship that their partners had with each other.

In Rebecca Donalson's latest Instagram post, the Briton shared images from the Milan Fashion Week. She collaborated with luxury brand Jimmy Choo and shared a post on the meta-owned platform:

"Running around Milan fashion week in my favourite @jimmychoo #jimmychoo."

Subsequently, Alexandra Saint Mleux commented three star-struck images on the post:

Alexandra Saint Mleux's Instagram comment on Rebecca Donaldson's post | Source: Instagram

On the racing side of things, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have been getting to grips with the 2025 challengers during the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

Charles Leclerc shares his initial thoughts after a day of free practice running

Charles Leclerc at the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

The Monegasque finished the pre-season testing with the third-fastest time of the 20-driver field. Leclerc seemed excited for the Australian Grand Prix weekend and had a relatively quiet Friday running as he bagged in 53 laps around the Albert Park Circuit.

The 27-year-old topped the FP2 session and reviewed his running during two sessions, and said (via Ferrari):

"The feeling in the car was good and we had a solid first day on track. There is still some margin for improvement in terms of the balance, which is the same for everyone across the paddock, given that these cars are still pretty new to all of us and we have to push to understand their limits."

"It’s too early to come to any conclusions. We will only get a first idea of the respective pace of all the teams in qualifying. All in all, it was a good day and we look forward to tomorrow, when we want to target pole position."

The qualifying session scheduled tomorrow is understood to take place in dry weather conditions. However, the Grand Prix on Sunday comes with a huge threat of rain showers.

This will urge F1 teams to make concessions for the qualifying tomorrow to set up the cars for race trim. Moreover, this can shuffle up the grid for the Australian Grand Prix as top teams may opt to get a worse starting position to get their cars in the working window during the rain-affected stint for the race next day.

