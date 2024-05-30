Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux shares an adorable picture of the Ferrari star with his pet, Leo

Charles Leclerc and his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux recently shared an extremely cute picture of their pet puppy, Leo. The picture shows the Ferrari driver with Leo in his jet.

Leclerc and Alexandra were first spotted together as a couple in March 2023. Since then they have frequently been seen together on and off the F1 paddocks. In April 2024, they revealed that they got a new pet puppy, named Leo.

The F1 driver posted adorable pictures of the pup, melting the hearts of many fans. Soon enough Leo started attending Grand Prix and has his very own paddock pass. He was seen at the Miami, Imola and Monaco GPs. Leclerc also posted pictures of Leo playing around the paddock.

A few days after he won his home race in Monaco for the first time, Leclerc's girlfriend posted an adorable picture of the Ferrari driver and Leo looking out of the window of a private jet.

Alexandra posted the picture on her official but private Instagram account. However, Leclerc himself posted the picture on his own Instagram account, making it go viral among fans. Several F1 fans on X took screenshots of the picture and further circulated it on social media.

In fact, when Charles Leclerc was first spotted with his new pet dog, many were curious to know more about the adorable puppy. Leclerc posted pictures of Leo on his official Instagram account after he got him.

Charles Leclerc shares how he and his partner take care of their new pet dog Leo

In the press conference before the Chinese GP, the Ferrari driver was asked about Leo and how he is managing the puppy. Leclerc stated that though his family always had pet dogs, he never had one of his own. He added that he was delighted when he got the puppy for the first time.

"Yes, a dog. I've always had dogs within my family, but never had my own. And yeah, he joined last Monday and it's been great," Leclerc said.

Since Charles Leclerc frequently travels all around the globe and is busy with races, he was also asked who takes care of Leo when he is away. The Monegasque replied that whenever he is busy with F1, his girlfriend takes care of Leo. Otherwise, he too looks after his pet when he is home.

"My girlfriend, but I do take care of him when I'm at home," he added.

After winning the Monaco GP, Charles Leclerc is currently second on the 2024 F1 drivers' championship table with 138 points. He is currently chasing reigning world champion Max Verstappen who leads the table with 169 points.

