Check out the insane ticket prices for the upcoming F1 Miami GP

Miami will witness its second F1 Grand Prix this week around the Miami International Autodrome in 2023, and the preparations are underway. The Magic City is known for the bliss it carries, and the first-ever Grand Prix around the Hard Rock Stadium saw huge success in 2022. According to sources, an average fan spent around $1,940 during the entire weekend.

This year, the spending on tickets and other facilities will only increase for the fans as the hype for the race has increased greatly. The minimum price of a ticket, as listed on StubHub, is $416 for a single person just for the race on Sunday. Other websites like TickPick list them at $452. The highest goes to $1400.

The tickets on the official website begin at $880. A complete, three-day grandstand pass will cost around $5000. This will also include access to all of the practice sessions and the qualifying session.

The Miami Grand Prix has turned out to be the second most expensive GP. Without a surprise, the most expensive race weekend is set to be in the United States also - the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will be held for the first time this year, in November.

F1 organisers have also added extra seats in the Grandstand for the Miami GP this year. A total of 3,000 extra seats for the spectators will add up to a total of 5,600 seats. Formula 1 will surely add to the economic development of the city.

Exclusive packages at the F1 Miami Grand Prix

F1 Grand Prix of Miami

The fans at the Miami Grand Prix will have a lot of personal and exclusive packages to experience the race in a more immersive way. To begin with, there will be an opportunity for fans to get a picture on the winner's podium, starting at $1,299 per person.

There is also a Champion's Club with pit access, which will cost $3,999 for just the race on Sunday. Other accommodations arranged by F1 will bring the price to a total of $6,149.

The Grand Prix is going to be an expensive one for many. The tickets itself are around worth $5000. There are also third-party organisations that have offered packages at expensive and luxurious hotels. The bottle service provided by The Miami Club is priced at a genuine $200,000.

