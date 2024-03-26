"Checking this tweet 20 times to see if it really is the official account" - Fans react to Mercedes' new social media post

F1 fans were left confused after Mercedes F1 posted a meme on social media mocking itself after the disappointing Australian GP weekend where they failed to score any points owing to a double DNF.

The German team had a weekend to forget in Melbourne as both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton retired from the race for different reasons. Hamilton had a power unit failure during the pit stop window while Russell crashed into the wall on the penultimate lap of the race while chasing Fernando Alonso for P6.

Mercedes F1 posted a meme on X (formerly Twitter) mocking itself for its recent results. In the meme, team principal Toto Wolff asked the admin to smile to which the admin replied:

"Nothing to smile about in my life."

F1 fans responded to the tweet on X, with one fan claiming that he had to check multiple times if it was the official account of Mercedes, saying:

"Checking this tweet 20 times to see if it really is the official account."

Here are a few more similar reactions:

Some fans claimed that the post reflected their feelings about the 2024 season:

Mercedes team principal gives a damning verdict on the Australian GP weekend

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff stated that the result in Melbourne was 'tough to take' for the team as they had a double DNF.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the Austrian claimed that the team's current predicament made him want to 'punch himself on the nose'. He said:

"Tough to take, super tough. I would be lying if I said at any moment I felt positive about the situation and optimistic. You just need to overcome the negative thoughts and say, 'We will turn this around'. Today it feels very, very brutal."

"We started this season in the belief that this car was better than last year. Then you look at last year [in Australia] where Leclerc crashed out and Sainz was fourth on the road, McLaren were 17th, 18th or 19th, and now they are 40 seconds ahead of us."

Wolff added:

"On one side, I want to punch myself on the nose. On the other side, it's a testimony that when you get things right, you can turn it around pretty quickly and continue to believe."

The former world champions will look to bounce back in Japan and China and get their season back on track after a tough start in the first three races.