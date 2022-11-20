"Checo wins races that Max cannot" - Sergio Perez's father has his say on the Red Bull driver's equation with teammate Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez's father appears to have added fuel to the fire in the Perez-Verstappen situation by stating that the Mexican wins races that the Dutchman cannot.

Speaking about the controversy between Perez and Verstappen to esto.com.mx, the Mexican's father said that his son did not need anything from anyone. In a comment that is going to create a spark or two, Perez's father also claimed that Verstappen faces a threat from Checo and hence is reacting this way. He said:

"He has never needed anything from anyone, he has earned everything on his own. This is 'Checo', and this Sunday he's going to get ahead, and it's going to be much better if he had won the race in Brazil or if they had given him 10 points."

Perez's father continued:

"Today Max already feels the breath of 'Checo' in his helmet because of what he is demonstrating. He had never had a similar partner, the others were much inferior. 'Checo' wins the races that Max cannot, the truly difficult ones. I find it incredible that they defend him, that is the greatest satisfaction."

This comes at a time when both Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have somewhat buried the hatchet and moved on. Earlier in the week, Perez had also tried to quash rumors of him intentionally crashing in Monaco qualifying. Sergio Perez told racingnews365:

"It's not like it was done on purpose, everyone makes mistakes in Monaco. You have all the information and you can go and see it already. I nearly crashed already into Turn 1, so everyone makes mistakes in Monaco, or in general places in qualifying. That's just speculation from the media out there, and just people creating rumours."

The Mexican continued:

"As I said, we are all aware of what's going on within the team, and we want to keep everything within the team. I am chasing the laptime, you can review the whole lap, and I am just giving it everything as it is the last run in Q3. People just make mistakes when you're really chasing the laptime."

Sergio Perez looking ahead to the Abu Dhabi GP race

Sergio Perez will start the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP on the front row. The Red Bull driver needs to beat Ferrari's Charles Leclerc this weekend to secure P2 in the drivers' championship. The driver was focused on getting a good start off the line. He said:

"We have a very long race ahead of us, so we need to finish the job off tomorrow and deliver a massive result for the Team. It will be important to get off the line well and get a strong start to get away from Charles. We are certainly confident going into tomorrow that our race pace is good and we can race harder."

Sergio Perez further mentioned:

"We are a lot happier with performance than we were in Brazil. It would be a huge year for us if we are able to get second place in the Drivers’ Championship and make history for the Team. We will work hard and hopefully we can succeed."

The Perez-Verstappen dynamics are going to be very interesting from now onwards and it will be a very intense race at the Yas Marina Circuit.

