Christian Horner addresses Red Bull's 'crisis' meeting after Max Verstappen's disaster run

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has shrugged off suggestions that the team held a crisis meeting after Max Verstappen's disastrous Bahrain GP result. The race in Bahrain was an example of everything that could go wrong going wrong.

It all began with a bad start to the race from Verstappen, as he lost a couple of positions because of that. This was then followed by the Dutch driver having a poor pitstop which allowed his rivals to jump him on track.

The misery didn't end here, as Max Verstappen was put on a hard tire that just didn't work with the track conditions, and it was followed by another slow pitstop that dropped him to the back of the grid in P20. The driver did work his way through the field but could only finish P6. Not only that, it was followed by drastic exchanges in the Red Bull hospitality as the driver's manager was seen giving a piece of his mind to Helmut Marko.

There was a meeting immediately after the race that featured all the key senior personnel immediately after the race. Red Bull's Christian Horner was questioned about this 'crisis meeting' to which the team principal shrugged it off by saying (via Racingnews365),

"It was not a crisis summit. I mean, if you sit down with your engineers and discuss the race, I wouldn't describe that as a crisis meeting. The crisis summit was described as the meeting after the race in Bahrain, so you always sit down and discuss these things, and there are engineering solutions to engineering issues."

He added,

"There is not a crisis. We are not where we want to be, and we've got some issues with the car that we're working through, and the whole team is working incredibly hard. We understand what the issues are, it is introducing a series of upgrades over the coming races to try and address some of those shortcomings."

Max Verstappen on the heated exchange between Marko and his manager

Max Verstappen was questioned about the heated exchange between Helmut Marko and his manager after the race in Bahrain, but the driver just shrugged it off by putting it down to the two just having a conversation.

"To my knowledge, I think they were having a conversation about everything, which I think is allowed. I think we were all left frustrated with the result, with the things that went wrong in the race. And I think that's what Raymond and Helmut spoke about, and Christian [Horner] even came along and they all had a conversation. I think that should be allowed," Max Verstappen said (via Motorsport).

Max Verstappen's future at Red Bull stands on a slippery slope right now as the team has not built the best car for him. At the same time, there is a worry that the regulations next season could force a bigger reset, dropping the Austrian team further behind.

Whether the Dutch driver stays beyond 2025 is a question that's going to drag on for a while before we get a real answer for how they're going to approach something like this.

