Christian Horner bluntly rejects enticing Max Verstappen possibilities after his eye-catching Nurburgring run

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has bluntly rejected the enticing prospect of Max Verstappen possibly going away and taking part in a GT or an endurance race. The Dutch driver turned quite a few heads with his Nürburgring test, where he reportedly broke the lap record.

Ad

The driver used a pseudonym to take part in the test, and it was just expected to be a fun event for him. The way he performed and his expression that he would love to try racing in other series have, however, led to a few speculations. In the past we've seen drivers take a race weekend off and compete in some of the iconic races in motorsport.

Fernando Alonso did so with the Indy500 when he took a race week off at Monaco. Nico Hulkenberg won the Le LeMans 24 Hours when he was racing for Force India in 2016. Max Verstappen has expressed his interest in racing in other series as well. The driver has already won 4 world championships in F1 and is battling for a fifth.

Ad

Trending

He could be interested in trying his hand at a different racing series and emulating what an Alonso or a Hulkenberg did. Red Bull boss Christian Horner has rejected those suggestions and said that Max Verstappen wouldn't be missing a race for any other event. He told Sky Sports,

“He’s not going to miss a race, that’s for sure. The focus has to be here on the day job. I think it’s great that he’s so versatile and I think, as Red Bull, we’ve always been slightly more relaxed than perhaps other teams in terms of the freedom that we’ve given our drivers."

Ad

He added,

“But he’s finding that compromise, finding that balance; obviously, the priority is here. But it’s great that he’s embracing all forms of motorsport.”

Horner pays tribute to Max Verstappen's versatility as a racer

The Red Bull boss paid tribute to Max Verstappen's versatility as a racer, as the Dutch driver had just gone out in a GT3 car and put together an impressive run. Horner talked about how Max is very passionate about racing in general and the detail with which he approached the event. He said,

Ad

“He’s so versatile and he’s so passionate about all forms of racing: sim racing, GT racing – he has his own GT team, effectively. He was very keen to run at the Nurburgring. It’s something we’ve known about for quite some time. He went there and did an incredible job and really enjoyed himself. It’s what he loves doing and it would be very hard to take that away from him.”

Max Verstappen's future at Red Bull is a question that doesn't often get answered, but in the future, there will surely be an element of the Dutch driver trying his hand at different motorsports, either alongside F1 or completely independently.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More