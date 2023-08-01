Christian Horner called Max Verstappen a 'once-in-a-generation driver' after the 2023 F1 Belgian GP

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner mentioned that Max Verstappen is a once-in-a-generation driver after he won his eighth race in a row at the 2023 F1 Belgian GP on Sunday.

It has been a simply dominant season from the Dutch driver as he has on 10 races out of the 12 thus far and is convincingly on his way to getting his 3rd world championship in as many seasons. In the next race, he can match the record currently held by Sebastian Vettel of nine wins in a row at his home race in Zandvoort.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, Horner said of Max Verstappen:

"I was surprised it took Max so long to get to the front of the race. Max found himself behind a double DRS, with Lewis behind Charles, and that made things a bit complicated in the early laps. Checo didn't have the same pace as Max with that compound - confirmed Horner - in the first and third stints the margin was more limited."

He added:

“What we are witnessing with Max is something that is seen only once in an entire generation of riders like all great riders, he has something more. What we see is his ability to read rubber, to read a race, to extract absolutely everything from it, and that's great to see. I think he's in top form."

Max Verstappen analyzes his start of the Belgian GP

Starting from P6 after taking a gearbox penalty, Max Verstappen confirmed that he was tentative at the start and wanted to make a clean getaway as he knew he had a fast car under him.

He said:

"I knew we had an excellent car. It was just about surviving turn 1 I've been in a position like that before, so I figured I'd stay out of it. And it worked. And then from there on, I think we all made the right passes, I got a bit stuck in a train at first by DRS. But once that was sorted out, I was able to keep my pace. And again, it's really enjoyable."

Verstappen added:

"I slowed down. Of course, we all look at the numbers, we look at the tire wear. And you know this track is very hard on the tyres. So you don't want to do anything unnecessary. So that's what we did until the end."

There Is the possibility that Max Verstappen might win every single race remaining in the 2023 season.