Christian Horner compared to $70M worth Manchester United football icon by his Red Bull successor

Christian Horner's Red Bull successor has revealed that, in his view, there would not be another one like him, just like in football, there can never be another Alex Ferguson. In a move that came as a shock to the F1 paddock, the Austrian team announced a few weeks back that Horner was being removed with immediate effect.

The reasoning for his removal is something that even Christian Horner has reportedly not been given. Neither has it been explained to the media. It came as a massive surprise to everyone because Horner had been a stalwart of the F1 paddock for some time now.

His journey and that of Red Bull began at the same time in 2005, as he was one of the first people hired. He'd led the team to 14 world titles in the last two decades and built a Hall of Fame career.

The last 18 months, however, have been tumultuous, as there have been far too many things going on in the background. Backroom politics has been a concern and, coupled with a drop in on-track form, has led to even more questions.

With Max Verstappen more or less out of the title picture this season, Red Bull seems to have pulled the plug and decided that it was time for a new direction without Christian Horner. The Brit has been replaced by Laurent Mekies, who was leading Racing Bulls prior to this role. Talking to the media, including Sky Sports, Mekies was humble enough to say that what Horner has done at the team cannot be repeated. He said,

"Nobody can replace Sir Alex, and nobody can replace Christian. We are all different. I think what matters the most is that the group is unbelievable."

He added,

"What we want to do is get to understand well this group as much as one can, and create together the next small or big competitive advantage that we'll need to add up if we want to be back to fighting for wins and championships."

Laurent Mekies reveals the call to replace Christian Horner at Red Bull came out of the blue

Pulling back the curtain on how everything went down, Laurent Mekies revealed that the call to replace Christian Horner came only a few hours before Red Bull announced it to the world. Leading Racing Bulls at the time, Mekies had no idea that something like this was coming up, as he said,

"It came out of the blue at that moment for me. I had to think [about] it for a few hours. It was difficult to digest but then the first thing that comes to your mind is 'wait a second, it's Red Bull, they are calling you and asking you to step into that job'."

He added,

"With everything Red Bull brings - its energy, spirit and how they go racing - you pick up the phone and go 'of course, it's an honour and privilege'."

Mekies is inheriting a team that's going through a struggle at the moment and would be hoping to build it and get Red Bull back to the glory days.

