Christian Horner compares Red Bull F1’s stability to Manchester United and Arsenal’s dominant periods

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner mentioned that the team's current dominance and stability resembled Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal in their heydays.

The Austrian is experiencing its second dominant period in the past 15 years after taking home four consecutive driver's and constructor's championships from 2010 to 2013 with Sebastian Vettel.

They are once again on course to winning a third successive driver's title with Max Verstappen and second constructors in a row. Under the leadership of Christian Horner, they are on course to becoming the first team to win every single race in a season.

Speaking with PlanetF1, The Briton claimed that he hasn't ever changed his leadership style and has always stuck to his guns. He said:

“I think I’ve never really changed the way I operate from when I came into the sport. A lot of different teams have different philosophies. I think one of our biggest assets and strengths here has been stability for them."

He added:

"If you look at any sporting team, stability always plays a key role, whether it’s Alex Ferguson at Manchester United or Arsene Wenger or across other sports as well.”

Christian Horner hits back on rival Toto Wolff's comments

Christian Horner hit back at Toto Wolff's comments stating that the team was building the RB19 around Max Verstappen.

As per F1.com, Christain Horner called out the Mercedes team boss for his lack of understanding and rubbished all his claims. He said:

“It shows a total lack of understanding of how a race car and team develop if Toto thinks that we're developing a car around a single driver. You develop a car to be as quick as you can, and sometimes quick cars are difficult cars."

"That's what's historically been the case. And I think that drivers adapt. The good drivers that you see in wet conditions, mixed conditions, varied conditions, the elite [drivers], they adapt quickly."

Horner added:

"And I think that one of his key skill sets is his ability to adapt to the feeling and the grip levels that a car gives him. But there's certainly no direction to say ‘Oh, we tailor something to suit one specific driver’. We're just trying to design and build the fastest car that we can... Our tools, our simulation, and our wind tunnel provide us with that direction.”

Christian Horner is never afraid to reply to his rival's comments but there is a case to be made. Although the car may not be made just for Max Verstappen, the whole team might possibly be built around him given his talent and skill behind the wheel.