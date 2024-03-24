Christian Horner explains what caused Max Verstappen's DNF at the F1 Australian GP

Christian Horner has explained that a brake issue caused Max Verstappen's DNF at the F1 Australian GP.

Just like every race this season, the Red Bull driver started the race on pole and appeared to be in command as he got off the line without any trouble. Trouble came calling on the second lap when Carlos Sainz got the jump on Verstappen, passing him around the outside with the aid of DRS.

It soon become clear that there was an issue with Verstappen's car. The Red Bull star's right rear brake was overheating, and soon after, he had to park the car in the pits.

Talking to Sky Sports after the race, Christian Horner revealed that the Red Bull driver was struggling with a brake issue. According to the team, Max Verstappen had that issue from the start of the race and it became evident as soon as the race began. Horner said:

"It's a brake issue and it looked like it was on since the start of the race which is why Max described it as like having a handbrake and caused him to have a couple of moments as the heat was building and building and the result is a fire. We will go through the damage and understand what's caused it."

"He's been very gracious with the team" - Horner on Max Verstappen's reaction to the DNF

When questioned how Max Verstappen had reacted to the DNF, the Red Bull team principal felt that the driver was frustrated, but did not take it out on the team.

Horner stated that Verstappen understands that the issue hurts the team as well. It must be noted that this is a major divergence from his anger at the team in Singapore when the car was just not up to the mark.

Talking about Verstappen's reaction to the DNF, he said:

"A driver is always going to be frustrated when they get out of the car from a retirement. He's been very gracious with the team. That DNF hurts everyone in the same way. It's a matter of learning from it and understanding what caused it.

"Remarkable after three races he's still leading the World Championship even with that DNF. A lot of lessons learned today."

The DNF in Australia does, however, end Max Verstappen's nine-race winning streak. If he had won this weekend, he would have equaled his record of the longest win streak in F1.