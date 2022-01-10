Christian Horner feels Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton share a “rare” quality that sets them apart from the rest of the grid

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes Max Verstappen shares a “rare” trait with other F1 greats such as Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel. It is this trait that sets them apart from the rest of the grid, Horner feels.

Speaking of Verstappen’s “insane” qualifying lap at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, during an interview with The Times, Horner said:

“He (Verstappen) has got a fundamental, natural ability which means he’s driving with less effort at the limit than other drivers. He’s not under stress himself. He can be driving flat out but still has the ability to process what is going on in the race, with the car, with his opponents.”

“Very rarely do you see drivers with that. Lewis (Hamilton) has that. Max has that. Sebastian (Vettel), when he was winning those world championships, had that.”

M4NA5 @sharmanas #AbuDhabiGP An inch perfect lap from @Max33Verstappen . This and @LewisHamilton ’s 2018 Singapore pole stand out to me as two of the best qualifying laps I’ve seen in the hybrid era. #F1 An inch perfect lap from @Max33Verstappen. This and @LewisHamilton’s 2018 Singapore pole stand out to me as two of the best qualifying laps I’ve seen in the hybrid era. #F1 #AbuDhabiGP https://t.co/QGvIzJLAW7

Max Verstappen’s final attempt in Q3 for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is widely regarded as one of the stand-out performances by the Dutchman.

Red Bull lacked pace in the second and third sectors of the lap given Mercedes' aero superiority. Verstappen employed maximum attack in sector 1 and made full use of the track to gain a huge amount of time over rival Lewis Hamilton. Until the final hairpin, Verstappen’s driving kept the audience on the edge of their seats. He, however, locked up the inside front tires and understeered on the final turn of the lap, ruining a lap that would have given him pole position.

Lewis Hamilton’s magic lap that ruined Ferrari’s day

Max Verstappen’s heroics at qualifying for the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix bear a striking resemblance to Lewis Hamilton’s efforts ahead of the 2018 Singapore Grand Prix.

Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel were the favorites arriving at Marina Bay, with Ferrari holding a performance advantage over Mercedes. Vettel was expected to easily swoop pole position away from Hamilton and disappear away into the distance come race day.

Hamilton’s stellar (and unexpected) performance, however, ruined Ferrari’s plans. With a stunning lap akin to Max Verstappen’s in Saudi Arabia, Hamilton snatched away the pole position away from the Scuderia.

Also Read Article Continues below

Later likened to “magic” by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, the lap is often regarded as one of the greatest qualifying efforts in F1 history. This bears significance, especially considering the tricky nature of the Marina Bay circuit.

Edited by Anurag C