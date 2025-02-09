Christian Horner gives clear statement about his future at Red Bull F1

Red Bull Racing's team principal Christian Horner has given a definitive declaration about his intention to stay on with the Austrian team until the end of his contract, which expires at the end of this decade. Horner, who has been with the team since 2005, has doubled down on his dedication to the multi-championship winner as it heads into the new season with an updated driver line-up

Although Red Bull has faced some losses this past year, in the form of its championship-winning car designer Adrian Newey, as well as sporting director Jonathan Wheatley who have both left the team, Horner won't be going anywhere till 2030.

Speaking with Express, Horner explained his devotion to the team lies with his contract, which he plans on honoring.

"Yeah, I've got a commitment to Red Bull to the end of the decade,” he said when asked about his long-term future with the constructors' champion. “My commitment remains absolute."

Red Bull had a successful 2024 season, with Max Verstappen securing his fourth drivers' title in a row, and the team securing third place finish in the constructors' standings, breaking a streak that had been built since 2022. Red Bull missed out on the top spot by 77 points, with the victory going to McLaren and Ferrari finishing in second place.

Christian Horner will have his sights set on leading Red Bull back to the very top of the constructors' charts in 2025, with Verstappen set to be joined by Liam Lawson on the grid.

Christian Horner discusses the thinking behind bringing on a new Red Bull driver

Christian Horner talks with Geri Horner (L) and Liam Lawson (R) in the Paddock before the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

Red Bull and Christian Horner have brought on Liam Lawson to take up the departing Sergio Perez's spot on the driver line-up for the 2024 season. Lawson has previously worked with RBR's sister team, Racing Bulls, having started in five races for them in 2023, and six races in 2024. Over his 11 starts, he has scored a total of six points.

Earlier this week, Horner revealed the reasoning behind bringing on the Kiwi to the top team on the grid [via RacingNews365]:

"He's shown real resilience and strength of character with the opportunity he's been provided to have to turn up, get on with it and deliver, and he's done that. The plan, initially, wasn't for that to be accelerated [for this year]. Circumstances have been dictated, with Checo, unfortunately, not having a great season."

"But we believe, with where Liam is at, the trajectory that he's on, he will only improve. And he drives the car in a similar fashion to Max. He doesn't shy away from having a very positive front end in the car, so in terms of driving characteristics, it will be easier for the cars to run more closely together in set-up," Christian Horner added.

Max Verstappen and Lawson will be racing alongside each other under the Red Bull banner for the first time at the season-opener in Melbourne, Australia.

