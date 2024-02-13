Christian Horner 'has made himself the enemy of' Red Bull genius Adrian Newey, the Max Verstappen family and Helmut Marko: Reports

As constructors' champions Red Bull Racing contemplate the future of team principal Christian Horner, new reports have emerged suggesting a rift between the Briton and several team personnel, including Adrian Newey, Helmut Marko, and driver Max Verstappen.

The reigning two-time constructors' champions Red Bull were hit with a major blow ahead of the 2024 season. Team boss Christian Horner, who has guided the team to seven drivers' championships and six constructors' titles, was slammed with allegations of behavioral misconduct within the organization.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit launched an internal investigation in order to analyze the situation. However, despite being considered innocent within the organization, reports of Horner's tentative departure started gaining prominence.

Amid speculation, a new report from F1 Insider suggests that the 50-year-old has severed relationships with various personnel inside the Austrian outfit.

Over the past three years, Horner is said to have soured relations with the team's technical mastermind Adrian Newey, the family of star driver and reigning three-time world champion Max Verstappen, and influential chief advisor Helmut Marko.

These revelations cast a shadow over the team's preparations for the unveiling of their new car, the RB20, scheduled for February 15.

Christian Horner advised to step down as Red Bull team principal by F1 legend: Reports

The same report from F1 Insider also suggests that Horner has been suggested to vacate his position by former Formula One Group chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.

Last Friday, Horner reportedly met with an external barrister in London amidst mounting pressure and speculation regarding his future with the team. The questionnaire reportedly lasted over eight hours. However, the results from the same are yet to be released.

According to sources, former Formula One Group chief executive and a close confidant of Horner, Bernie Ecclestone, has advised the Brit to step down from his position as team principal.

It has also come to light that the Red Bull boss faces immense from American marketer Liberty Media, who are said to be intolerant of the allegations Christian Horner faces.

However, despite media pressure and urging from close confidants, Horner remains steadfast in his denial of the allegations and refusal to resign. It remains to be seen if the Brit's successful stint with Red Bull Racing will come to a disappointing end ahead of the 2024 season.