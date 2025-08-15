"Christian Horner was more important to Red Bull than Max Verstappen will ever be": Fans react as the team principal's departure is official

Fans reacted as Christian Horner was officially terminated as Red Bull's director. Many claimed that he was important as both Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel dominated the grid under his guidance.Horner had taken Red Bull's charge right after the team's inception in the 2005 season and had stayed in the role since. This made him the longest-serving team principal on the grid. The team went through two different eras of domination under him, clinching six Constructors' and eight Drivers' Championships between 2010 - 2013, and 2021 - 2024. He was the reason for some of the most crucial decisions within the team, which helped them gain the success they had on the paddock.He was fired from his role back in July of 2025. This was unexpected, as even though he was under investigation earlier last year for alleged misconduct with an RBR employee, that entire matter was almost forgotten. However, several reasons were assessed for his termination, including the team's performance this season.As the termination was finalized earlier this year, fans paid tribute to Christian Horner on social media. Some even mentioned that he had contributed more to Red Bull Racing than Max Verstappen, considering all the wins and titles the teams witnessed before the Dutchman had even debuted.&quot;Horner was more important to RBR than Verstappen will ever be, but yall not ready for this convo,&quot; a fan wrote.juca @_juca_LINK@cytrusf1 one of the decisions I understand the least. Horner did a great job in his more than 10 years at RBR. the one who had to leave should and should be Marko.MrC0A @MrC0ALINK@cytrusf1 Sad times I'll miss having him in the paddockAt the same time, many assessed that Cadillac, which is set to join the grid next season as the 11th team, might sign him as their team principal, considering the speculations flying around the paddock.Tim Otheus @Back2BricksLINK@cytrusf1 Guess those Cadillac rumors have some weightAtlUtd711 @Mark_D_BertramLINK@cytrusf1 Guessing he ends up at Cadillac...MrPulse - Darren @mrpulsef1LINK@cytrusf1 Any thoughts on him ending up at Cadillac?Max Verstappen's emotional farewell message to Christian HornerRight after the announcement was made, drivers and core team members paid emotional tributes to Christian Horner. Max Verstappen had a unique attachment to Horner. Not only was he instrumental in signing the young driver a decade ago, but he was also responsible for some of the core decisions that made his place permanent within the team, helping him break records and clinch those four consecutive World Championships.Max Verstappen penned an emotional note after Horner's termination from the team was announced. He made a social media post, writing:&quot;From my first race win, to four world championships, we have shared incredible successes. Winning memorable races and breaking countless records. Thank you for everything, Christian!&quot;Laurent Mekies was announced as Christian Horner's replacement in the team. He has since taken up the role of RBR's CEO and team principal.