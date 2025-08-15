"Christian Horner was more important to Red Bull than Max Verstappen will ever be": Fans react as the team principal's departure is official

  • home icon
By Gunaditya Tripathi
Published Aug 15, 2025 02:56 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Final Practice - Source: Getty
Fans draw comparison between Max Verstappen and Christian Horner after the latter's termination (Getty Images)

Fans reacted as Christian Horner was officially terminated as Red Bull's director. Many claimed that he was important as both Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel dominated the grid under his guidance.

Horner had taken Red Bull's charge right after the team's inception in the 2005 season and had stayed in the role since. This made him the longest-serving team principal on the grid. The team went through two different eras of domination under him, clinching six Constructors' and eight Drivers' Championships between 2010 - 2013, and 2021 - 2024. He was the reason for some of the most crucial decisions within the team, which helped them gain the success they had on the paddock.

He was fired from his role back in July of 2025. This was unexpected, as even though he was under investigation earlier last year for alleged misconduct with an RBR employee, that entire matter was almost forgotten. However, several reasons were assessed for his termination, including the team's performance this season.

As the termination was finalized earlier this year, fans paid tribute to Christian Horner on social media. Some even mentioned that he had contributed more to Red Bull Racing than Max Verstappen, considering all the wins and titles the teams witnessed before the Dutchman had even debuted.

"Horner was more important to RBR than Verstappen will ever be, but yall not ready for this convo," a fan wrote.
At the same time, many assessed that Cadillac, which is set to join the grid next season as the 11th team, might sign him as their team principal, considering the speculations flying around the paddock.

Max Verstappen's emotional farewell message to Christian Horner

Right after the announcement was made, drivers and core team members paid emotional tributes to Christian Horner. Max Verstappen had a unique attachment to Horner. Not only was he instrumental in signing the young driver a decade ago, but he was also responsible for some of the core decisions that made his place permanent within the team, helping him break records and clinch those four consecutive World Championships.

Max Verstappen penned an emotional note after Horner's termination from the team was announced. He made a social media post, writing:

"From my first race win, to four world championships, we have shared incredible successes. Winning memorable races and breaking countless records. Thank you for everything, Christian!"

Laurent Mekies was announced as Christian Horner's replacement in the team. He has since taken up the role of RBR's CEO and team principal.

