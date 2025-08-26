  • home icon
Christian Horner likes Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda's post sharing clicks from the summer break

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Published Aug 26, 2025 07:05 GMT
Former Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner reacted to Yuki Tsunoda's summer break Instagram post, highlighting the best parts of his vacation away from F1 and racing. Horner, who departed from his role with the team, has been rather active on social media lately.

He was RBR's first team principal and had served the role since the 2005 season. While the team did clinch all success under him, they split earlier this year, ending a two-decade role for Christian Horner. Multiple issues, like the overall track performance and the internal investigation held earlier, were speculated to be reasons for his firing.

As the summer break of the 2025 F1 season comes to an end, drivers began updating their social media profiles with a carousel of pictures, showcasing the vacation they spent away from racing, with their families and friends. Yuki Tsunoda, who moved to Red Bull earlier this season, also took part in the same. He posted pictures from an island, showing him swimming in the beach, witnessing beautiful sunsets, riding bikes, but most importantly, not missing his neck training; something all drivers go through.

Yuki Tsunoda's move to Red Bull Racing was a long time coming; however, he hasn't been able to deliver competitive performances so far. While his teammate, Max Verstappen, has managed to win two races and remains within the points in most races, the Japanese driver has struggled to consistently put himself in the top 10. But, he sets his eyes on the car's improvement in the coming races.

Yuki Tsunoda hoping for better upgrade package from Red Bull

So far, Tsunoda has only scored 10 points in the season. Comparatively, his teammate, Max Verstappen, has scored 187. However, the Japanese driver is not too bothered by this gap, although he did mention being a bit frustrated.

Speaking to the media, Tsunoda mentioned that he will have to continue performing the same way in future races like he has been doing so far.

"I’ve got to do exactly the same things that I was doing since the previous races," Yuki Tsunoda told media (via RacingNews365.com). "And I don’t think have to change anything. I’m just focusing on that."
He further mentioned that a better upgrade package can put him and the team in a much better position, performance-wise.

"I was a little bit [frustrated], because missing a point it’s not ideal at all," Tsunoda said. One thing that helped me, at least in my engineering side in my side of the garage, at least we know that there’s clear progress and a clear pace. If we just compare on paper, we’re having good pace."
"But we know as soon as we have a bit of a gain from the package, we’re going to have a clear step."

Red Bull has dropped to fourth place in the Constructors' Championship. While Max Verstappen was expected to be a title contender this season, the RB21's inconsistent performance has distanced him from his fifth title triumph.

Edited by Gunaditya Tripathi
