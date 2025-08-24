Christian Horner likes Sergio Perez's social media post talking about the summer break

Former Red Bull team principal and CEO Christian Horner liked his former charge Sergio Perez's social media post talking about the summer break. The Mexican driver was dropped by the Austrian team at the end of the 2024 season despite signing a two-year contract extension last year.The 35-year-old had struggled massively alongside his former teammate Max Verstappen, and his inconsistent performances on the track cost the Milton Keynes-based outfit a third consecutive Constructors' Championship in 2024.However, there have been reports that Perez might return to the F1 grade once again at the start of the 2026 season, as he has signed a contract with Cadillac, which will be the 11th team in the sport next year. Although the American team has not announced its driver lineup, there have been strong rumors that Sergio Perez would be paired alongside former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.On his recent social media post on Instagram, Sergio Perez shared a series of pictures with his family during the summer break and wrote in his caption:&quot;I didn’t know summers were that long 😂&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post has garnered close to 800k likes, including one from his ex-team principal, Christian Horner, who was fired from Red Bull last month.Snapshot of Christian Horner's liking the post...Credits-InstagramThe Mexican driver has six victories and multiple podiums to his name and had made a name for himself as the 'king of midfield' before his move to Red Bull in 2021.Former team boss comments on Sergio Perez's return with CadillacFormer Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer stated that he believed that Sergio Perez had &quot;something to offer&quot; to Cadillac, who will be making their entry in the sport next year.Speaking with PlanetF1, the American, who had a working relationship with the former Racing Point for seven years, said:“If he finds the right environment, with all of his experience at both smaller teams with less budget and Red Bull, he’s got good feedback, so he definitely has something to offer. Especially perhaps, a new team coming in that needs an experienced driver for the first couple of years, Checo [Perez] would be a good addition.”He further added:“When I worked with Checo, I remember him saying to me: ‘I’m going to beat [Nico] Hulkenberg.’ I thought that’d be great if you could actually achieve that, because Hulkenberg was a great driver then, and now, and very fast over a lap.“It took Sergio two years, but he ended up beating Hulkenberg. It was very close. That really impressed me about Sergio, and he did that through his own hard work, focus, and mental tenacity at the time. So I knew he was capable of that,&quot;Sergio Perez will have a clean slate with Cadillac and would rely on his experience in the sport to make the American team competitive from the start.