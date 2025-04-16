Christian Horner looks forward to Red Bull’s recent renewal with Sergio Perez related brand

Christian Horner shared his views after Red Bull Racing announced its decision to extend a partnership with alcohol company PATRÓN Tequila as its official global spirits and after-party partner on Wednesday. The tequila company was closely associated with former Red Bull Racing driver, Sergio Perez, acting as a personal supporter to him, and joined the Austrian team initially in 2023 when the Mexican was part of their line-up.

Christian Horner, RBR's team principal, shared his and the organization's excitement to continue their partnership with the tequila company and relayed their enthusiasm for the future of the collaboration. Sharing his comments as part of the official press release, Horner said [via RBR]:

“With our shared commitment to the pursuit of pioneering performance we are thrilled to extend our successful partnership with PATRÓN tequila. Both powerhouse brands are synonymous with success, and we very much look forward to continuing this partnership that is such an important part of our trackside hospitality experience”.

The PATRÓN partnership with RBR could be seen on the paddock in the past, and will continue to make appearances, most prominently via the PATRÓN Tequila bar, which is featured in the Red Bull Energy Lounge, the team's hospitality area. This year, they will also be introducing a new cocktail that will be served at the tequila bar, called ‘The Bulls and The Bees’. Ned Duggan, the President & Global Chief Marketing Officer of PATRÓN tequila, said,

“We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, a brand that – just like PATRÓN - has an unwavering commitment to playing by its own rules. As these two iconic brands come together once again to celebrate responsibly on and off the track, we look forward to raising a glass of PATRÓN as we toast another exciting season for fans across the world."

The alcohol company continues to be a sponsor for Sergio Perez, and should he make a return to Formula 1, they will most likely continue supporting him.

Red Bull shares a short video of "continuing celebrations" to commemorate its global drinks partner

After the announcement regarding the re-signing of PATRÓN Tequila with the Red Bull team, the former constructors' champions shared a short video of a bottle of PATRÓN tequila being placed alongside the trophies won by the team and their drivers. The team wrote in their post on Instagram:

"Trophy cabinet 🤝 Drinks cabinet We are thrilled to extend our partnership with @Patron Tequila, the world’s number one super-premium tequila 👏."

Currently, Red Bull sits in third place in the battle for the 2025 Constructors' title. They have accumulated a total of 71 points over the first four races this season, mostly due to the efforts of four-time champion Max Verstappen, who currently holds third position in the drivers' standings with 69 points.

