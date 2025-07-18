Christian Horner pays tribute to Felix Baumgartner after the Austrian tragically loses his life

The recently-sacked Red Bull boss, Christian Horner, has paid tribute after the tragic loss of skydiver/BASE Jumper, Felix Baumgartner. The former took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt message.Austrian Felix Baumgartner died on July 17, 2025, at the age of 56 following a paragliding crash in Porto Sant'Elpidio. He was flying a powered paraglider, and as per witnesses, he lost control mid-air and landed in a hotel pool at Le Mimose.In line with the tragic loss of a well-known figure, the world has come forward to pay their tributes, and among them is also Christian Horner. The Brit, via Instagram stories, posted a picture of Felix Baumgartner and added the following:&quot;Rest in peace @therealfelixbaumgar.&quot;Christian Horner via Instagram stories l @christianhornerFelix Baumgartner was famously known as 'Fearless Felix', and he gained global recognition when he jumped from the stratosphere to Earth from a helium balloon on October 14, 2012. This was done as part of the Red Bull Stratos project.During the daring jump, Baumgartner racked up some crazy numbers. He set the record for skydiving for an estimated 39 km (24 mi), and reached an estimated top speed of 1,357.64 km/h (843.6 mph). He also broke the record for exit altitude and vertical free-fall distance without a drogue parachute (designed for deployment from a rapidly moving object).Christian Horner's heartfelt message after shocking Red Bull departureF1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: GettyChristian Horner led the Milton Keynes-based Red Bull Formula 1 team for over two decades since 2005. During this time, until July 9, 2025, he played a huge role in bringing six constructors and eight drivers' championships to the outfit. Moreover, he brought to the limelight exceptional drivers like Sebastian Vettel (4-time champion) and the reigning 4-time champion Max Verstappen.His sacking came as a shock to the F1 community, and while several top motorsports personalities gave their take on it, Christian Horner shared an in-depth post on Instagram:&quot;After an incredible journey of twenty years together, it is with a heavy heart that today I say goodbye to the Team I have absolutely loved. Every one of you, the amazing people at the factory, have been the heart and soul of everything that we have achieved. Win and lose, every step of the way, we have stood by each other as one and I will never forget that. It’s been a privilege being part of and leading this epic Team and I am so proud of our collective accomplishments and you all.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChristian Horner's place as the Red Bull team principal has been taken over by Laurent Mekies (former Racing Bulls team principal).