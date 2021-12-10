Watch: Christian Horner and Toto Wolff shake hands at pre-finale press conference

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner shook hands with title rival Toto Wolff from Mercedes ahead of the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

In a social media video, Horner and Wolff put their animosity aside, albeit briefly, to share a curt handshake.

frederic veille @fredveille FORMULE 1 : c’est l’image qu’on attendait : la poignée de main ce matin à Abu Dhabi entre Toto Wolff @MercedesAMGF1 et Christian Horner @redbullracing FORMULE 1 : c’est l’image qu’on attendait : la poignée de main ce matin à Abu Dhabi entre Toto Wolff @MercedesAMGF1 et Christian Horner @redbullracing https://t.co/k8fhLTWSAW

Christian Horner has made no attempt to hide his feelings about Mercedes all season long. Both Horner and Wolff have gone at each other with hammers and tongs this campaign and neither is ready to back down just yet.

Speaking to the press together before the final race of the campaign, Wolff extended his arm for a shake with Horner, with both individuals wishing each other good luck hoping 'the best man and team wins'.

Christian Horner, who has called this season an 'intense competition', has on multiple occasions looked to report Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes in an attempt to give his red Bull outfit and Max Verstappen the edge in the battle for the world championships.

Toto Wolff has also returned the favor by reporting Verstappen to the FIA, much to Horner's displeasure.

While it seems like Mercedes has enough about them to clinch the constructors' title, Horner will surely leave no stone unturned in his quest to bring the first drivers' world championship to the Red Bull stable since the departure of Sebastian Vettel.

Christian Horner feels Abu Dhabi track changes made to favor Mercedes

Christian Horner also found time to comment on the changes made to the Yas Marina circuit and he feels they are advantageous for his title rivals, Mercedes.

Speaking to former F1 driver Karun Chandhok, Horner teased the Indian presenter, claiming that every corner Mercedes disliked has been removed.

A total of five corners have been removed and a new, faster hairpin has been added to the back straight. There have also been changes made to the track around the hotel complex as well as the addition of a new banked corner at Turn 9.

Also Read Article Continues below

With both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen deadlocked in the standings, Christian Horner fears these changes to the track could be a boost that sees Mercedes pip his team to the line in both championships.

Edited by Anurag C