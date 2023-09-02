Christian Horner questions Lewis Hamilton's calls for FIA intervention to slow down Red Bull after his 'seven years of domination'

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently called out Lewis Hamilton for constantly complaining about a single team dominating F1 and how the FIA should intervene and change regulations to stop it. The seven-time world champion has been the most vocal about how the dominance is ruining the excitement of the sport and how the sporting body must do something to resolve it.

Responding to Hamilton's comments while speaking to Sky Sports, the Red Bull team boss took a jibe at the Mercedes driver and stated how it is surprising that a seven-time world champion who himself has dominated for several years is making statements like these. Horner said:

“It’s quite a strange thing for Lewis to be saying after seven years of domination!”

However, the Red Bull team boss quickly shifted to positive comments about Lewis Hamilton and was happy to see the Briton sign a new two-year contract with Mercedes. Christian Horner is looking forward to seeing a few battles between him and Max Verstappen in the next two years. He concluded:

“But on a positive note, it’s great to see that he’s signed up for another couple of years. Obviously he’s still motivated; he’s still fit enough for the challenge, and I’m sure there’ll be a few battles between him and Max in the next couple of years.”

Even after several attempts from Hamilton and also Mercedes, the FIA and F1 seniors have constantly stated that they will not try to change any regulation that will stop Red Bull from dominating, simply because it will look extremely staged and will hamper what the sport stands for.

Max Verstappen is not interested in winning multiple world titles like Lewis Hamilton

While Lewis Hamilton is still trying to stay in the sport to get his eighth world title before retiring, Max Verstappen has a completely different take on winning multiple titles and breaking records. The Dutchman recently stated that he has been racing since he was four and that there will come a time when he will simply leave the sport. He does not care too much about multiple championships since all of them will feel the same to him.

In an exclusive conversation with RaceFans, Verstappen said:

"Honestly, it's not really a threat [to leave F1], it's just how I see my life," Verstappen explained. "I've been racing since I was four years old, and at one point, enough is enough. For me, it's not about winning seven, eight titles, nine titles. Once you've won it, it's always the same thing at the end of the day."

This is, of course, a different take on championships from what Lewis Hamilton is aiming for.