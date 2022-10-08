Christian Horner: Red Bull's 'focus' is on 2022 F1 Japanese GP amidst 'noise' on alleged cost cap scandal

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes that rival teams are making unnecessary noises to overshadow Max Verstappen's 2022 glory. The Austrian team, who are close to winning a double championship, are under allegations of breaching the cost cap.

Horner believes that it is natural for the teams to make allegations given that Verstappen might pick up the World Drivers' Championship trophy this weekend. Speaking to Sky Sports post the FP2 session in Suzuka, he said:

"The amount of noise that's been around other topics, one can only think it's designed to be a bit of a distraction. We're very happy with where we are, with where our submission for the cap is and all focus is on this weekend."

RacingNews365.com @Racingnews365C



Christian Horner is not concerned by



#F1

buff.ly/3MghiFJ 🗣️ "Today's times probably aren't that representative, but #Mercedes are definitely in the mix and looking competitive."Christian Horner is not concerned by #RedBull 's #JapaneseGP gap to Mercedes after Friday at Suzuka. #F1 News #F1 2022 🗣️ "Today's times probably aren't that representative, but #Mercedes are definitely in the mix and looking competitive."⬇️ Christian Horner is not concerned by #RedBull's #JapaneseGP gap to Mercedes after Friday at Suzuka.#F1 #F1News #F12022buff.ly/3MghiFJ

The Red Bull boss further sounded confident on his part amidst the allegations and claimed that they await the FIA's results with 'interest':

"We were expecting the certificates as well on Wednesday, hoping for them on Wednesday but that's obviously been delayed for all of the teams. The FIA have obviously taken that choice. We await with interest to see what happens on Monday."

Horner continued:

"Again, we feel that we've absolutely complied with the cost cap, with the regulations, happy with our submission and awaiting to hear what the feedback is."

Red Bull and Aston Martin are the two teams to have been accused of a budget cap breach. Though it is heavily speculated that the breach is a 'minor' one, rival camps have been pushing for severe punishment irrespective of the nature of the breach.

Lewis Hamilton pushes for transparency amidst Red Bull cost cap breach allegations

Lewis Hamilton believes that transparency is essential in the scrutiny of cost cap breaches. The Mercedes star was convinced that no foul play should be allowed to maintain the sanctity of the sport.

The Briton pointed out how he trusted the FIA to make the right decision. Speaking to on-site media, including Sportskeeda, the driver said:

"I think it is imperative honestly, just for transparency. I think we need to continue to have transparency for the fans, for the integrity of the sport. I don't really know enough about it and obviously there's lots of conversations going on in the background but no one truly knows. There's different numbers and different things being said here and there so. I was expecting those results, like you, to come out yesterday."

Hamilton believes that FIA President Mohammed bin Sulayem "will do what is right for the sport." Lewis continued:

"I would like to think that if it is being delayed it is because it is being taken very seriously and I trust that Mohammed will do..and is taking it seriously and will do what is right for the sport, I hope. I think it will be bad for the sport if action wasn't taken, if there is a breach. But I don't know if there is so I'll wait, just as you."

The Formula 1 fraternity awaits the FIA's decision, which is set to be announced on Monday, October 10. All eyes will be on Red Bull and Co. and how they deal with the situation.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes