Christian Horner: Red Bull “seeing some really interesting developments” from Ford at RBPT

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has claimed that the team is seeing some interesting developments from Ford at Red Bull Powertrains. The American giants are helping the Austrian team develop its 2026 engine once the PU regulations change.

Horner claimed that Ford's immense experience in electric vehicle technology is leading to some interesting developments with regard to the PU regulation change in a few years' time. While RBPT will handle the combustion side of it, the American company will help out with the electrical component, which is being prioritized by the sport.

As per Autosport.com, the Red Bull boss said:

"I think that where they bring a lot of interesting knowledge is the investment they're making in their electrification and cell technology."

He added:

"Combustion is niche to F1. But I really think on the electrical side we're meeting with the Ford guys on a weekly basis, and seeing some really interesting developments.”

The engine regulation changes are likely to change the pecking order come 2026 but the Austrian team is currently the dominant force in the sport.

Max Verstappen has nearly a 100-point advantage over his teammate Sergio Perez in second place. The Milton-Keynes squad have dominated this season in both championships.

Max Verstappen's Red Bull future depends on its 2026 engine development

Max Verstappen has claimed that his future with the Austrian team is dependent on its engine development for the 2026 engine regulation changes. However, the Dutchman claims that he is excited about what the future has to hold.

The 25-year-old's dominant streak might be heavily affected by the team's engine development when the sport makes major changes to its PU regulations. The two-time world champion is keeping a close eye on Red Bull's engine development for the new era of the sport starting in 2026.

Max Verstappen told Autosport:

"It's a very interesting project for us. I also think it's very important to see what happens, also for my future within the team. And what I see all looks promising. Of course it will be difficult to compete with Mercedes and Ferrari, but the omens are good. Now we have to try to make it happen."

With the 2026 regulations coming sooner than one would think, it will be interesting to follow the team's progress. However, as it stands, there seems to be nobody in Verstappen's way this year.